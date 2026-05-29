Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 May 2026:

Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned at Lok Bhavan after Congress high command directive; Governor to arrive 7:30 pm to accept. He said he complied with party decision and thanked leaders. Read More

BJP's Big Reshuffle: 4 New State Presidents Named In One Go A BJP has replaced state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura in a sweeping reshuffle ordered by national president Nitin Naveen. Read More

SC Tightens Rules To End Delays In HC Verdicts, Sets Timeline For Bail Orders, Release Of Undertrials Read More

Trump Could Feature On $250 Bill Amid White House's Push Ahead Of America's 250th Anniversary A proposed commemorative $250 bill featuring US President Donald Trump has triggered political debate in Washington over tradition and federal law. Read More

'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

'Ranveer Singh Is The Delhi Gymkhana Of Bollywood': Shobhaa De Slams FWICE Over Don 3 Ban Author Shobhaa De sharply criticised FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after his Don 3 exit, calling him the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood." Read More

Cramping Jannik Sinner, World No. 1, Stunned By Juan Manuel Cerundolo At Roland Garros With the victory, Juan Manuel became the first player since 2000 to successfully defeat the top-seeded men's player at Roland Garros prior to the third round. Read More

Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Tribute To India's Fastest Man Alive Akshay shared a picture of the victorious sprinter, expressing how deeply moved he was by the groundbreaking athletic achievement. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More