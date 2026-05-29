Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 29 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 May 2026:

  1. Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned at Lok Bhavan after Congress high command directive; Governor to arrive 7:30 pm to accept. He said he complied with party decision and thanked leaders. Read More

  2. BJP's Big Reshuffle: 4 New State Presidents Named In One Go

    A BJP has replaced state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura in a sweeping reshuffle ordered by national president Nitin Naveen. Read More

  3. SC Tightens Rules To End Delays In HC Verdicts, Sets Timeline For Bail Orders, Release Of Undertrials

    Read More

  4. Trump Could Feature On $250 Bill Amid White House's Push Ahead Of America's 250th Anniversary

    A proposed commemorative $250 bill featuring US President Donald Trump has triggered political debate in Washington over tradition and federal law. Read More

  5. 'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended

    Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

  6. 'Ranveer Singh Is The Delhi Gymkhana Of Bollywood': Shobhaa De Slams FWICE Over Don 3 Ban

    Author Shobhaa De sharply criticised FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after his Don 3 exit, calling him the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood." Read More

  7. Cramping Jannik Sinner, World No. 1, Stunned By Juan Manuel Cerundolo At Roland Garros

    With the victory, Juan Manuel became the first player since 2000 to successfully defeat the top-seeded men's player at Roland Garros prior to the third round. Read More

  8. Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Tribute To India's Fastest Man Alive

    Akshay shared a picture of the victorious sprinter, expressing how deeply moved he was by the groundbreaking athletic achievement. Read More

  9. Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

    Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More

  10. From Inflation To FASTag: Why Highway Travel Could Get Costlier

    West Asia conflict could push up Indian highway tolls in FY28 as higher inflation feeds into WPI-linked toll revisions, says Crisil. Read More

Before You Go

BREAKING: CBI Arrests Twisha Sharma Case Accused After 7-Hour Probe, Custody Battle Expected

Published at : 29 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘She Refused To Pay Drug Dealer’: Indian Student Fatally Stabbed In Canada; Family Awaits Return Of Body
‘She Refused To Pay Drug Dealer’: Indian Student Fatally Stabbed In Canada; Family Awaits Return Of Body
India
SC Tightens Rules To End Delays In HC Verdicts, Sets Timeline For Bail Orders, Release Of Undertrials
SC Tightens Rules To End Delays In HC Verdicts, Sets Timeline For Bail Orders, Release Of Undertrials
India
Siddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi A Day After Resigning As Karnataka CM, Discusses Future Role
Siddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi A Day After Resigning As Karnataka CM, Discusses Future Role
India
Exclusive | Air Force May Help Transport Re-NEET Papers, Says Dharmendra Pradhan on Leak, CBSE Row
Exclusive | Air Force May Help Transport Re-NEET Papers, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: CBI Arrests Twisha Sharma Case Accused After 7-Hour Probe, Custody Battle Expected
STATE ALERT: Kota Underpass Soil Collapse Kills Two Engineers, Probe Ordered Into Negligence
STATE ALERT: Toxic Liquor Tragedy in Pune Claims 13 Lives, Police Arrest Main Accused
TRAVEL ALERT: Storm Forces 6 Emergency Landings at Lucknow Airport as Flights Diverted
WORLD UPDATE: US Says Iran Deal Near as Tehran Denies Breakthrough Amid Nuclear Talks Split
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget