Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Afternoon
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 29 May 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today
ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.
Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 May 2026:
Siddaramaiah Submits Resignation: Cong Leader Gets Emotional, Says He Never Dreamt of Becoming CM
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned at Lok Bhavan after Congress high command directive; Governor to arrive 7:30 pm to accept. He said he complied with party decision and thanked leaders. Read More
BJP's Big Reshuffle: 4 New State Presidents Named In One Go
A BJP has replaced state presidents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura in a sweeping reshuffle ordered by national president Nitin Naveen. Read More
SC Tightens Rules To End Delays In HC Verdicts, Sets Timeline For Bail Orders, Release Of Undertrials
Trump Could Feature On $250 Bill Amid White House's Push Ahead Of America's 250th Anniversary
A proposed commemorative $250 bill featuring US President Donald Trump has triggered political debate in Washington over tradition and federal law. Read More
'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended
Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More
'Ranveer Singh Is The Delhi Gymkhana Of Bollywood': Shobhaa De Slams FWICE Over Don 3 Ban
Author Shobhaa De sharply criticised FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after his Don 3 exit, calling him the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood." Read More
Cramping Jannik Sinner, World No. 1, Stunned By Juan Manuel Cerundolo At Roland Garros
With the victory, Juan Manuel became the first player since 2000 to successfully defeat the top-seeded men's player at Roland Garros prior to the third round. Read More
Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Tribute To India's Fastest Man Alive
Akshay shared a picture of the victorious sprinter, expressing how deeply moved he was by the groundbreaking athletic achievement. Read More
Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More
From Inflation To FASTag: Why Highway Travel Could Get Costlier
West Asia conflict could push up Indian highway tolls in FY28 as higher inflation feeds into WPI-linked toll revisions, says Crisil. Read More