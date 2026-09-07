Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police probe launched; injured received treatment, driver sought.

Eight devotees were killed and more than 20 injured after a speeding canter rammed into a pickup carrying pilgrims on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district late Sunday night. The accident took place at around 1am near the Bada Gaon toll plaza, when the canter hit the pickup, causing it to lose control, crash into the divider and overturn. Around 28-30 people were travelling in the pickup when the accident occurred.

8 Killed, Over 20 Injured

The collision triggered chaos at the spot, with screams heard as passengers became trapped inside the overturned pickup. Police and administrative officials rushed to the site after receiving information and launched rescue operations.

With help from passers-by, police personnel pulled injured passengers from the wreckage and shifted them to the Community Health Centre in Khekra and Baghpat district hospital.

Doctors began treating the injured, while those in a serious condition were provided emergency care and further treatment as required.

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai also reached the district hospital late at night. They met injured devotees and spoke to doctors about their condition. The officials directed hospital authorities to ensure that all those injured received proper treatment.

Police Probe Underway

Police took custody of the bodies of the deceased and sent them for post-mortem examination after completing the required paperwork.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash, while efforts are under way to trace the canter driver. Arrangements are also being made to facilitate the journey of devotees who escaped the accident safely.

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Devotees Returning From Rajasthan

According to devotee Vipin Kumar, the group had travelled to Bagad in Rajasthan for darshan and was returning to Chetu Nangla in Budaun district when the accident occurred.

The pickup was travelling on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway when the speeding canter struck it near the Bada Gaon toll plaza. The impact sent the vehicle crashing into the divider before it overturned, leaving several passengers seriously injured.

The death toll has since risen to eight, while more than 20 people remain injured following the crash.

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