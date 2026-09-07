Guwahati Murder: Woman Found Dead In Apartment, Severed Head Recovered From Refrigerator

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman found murdered, severed head recovered from refrigerator.

Husband Ramanujan Goswami surrendered, police questioning him now.

Crime scene contained blood, a weapon, and liquor bottles.

Police investigate motive, couple's history, and suspect's background.

A woman was allegedly murdered inside her apartment in Guwahati’s Beltola area, with police recovering her severed head from a refrigerator after neighbours alerted authorities over a foul smell coming from the flat.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Talukdar, a Noonmati resident who worked at a boutique in A.C. Market in Fancy Bazar. She had reportedly been living at House No. 14 of Anjali Griha with her husband, Ramanujan Goswami, for around six months.

The incident came to light after neighbours noticed the smell and alerted the police. Personnel from Hatigaon Police Station reached the apartment and conducted a preliminary investigation before the CID took over the case.

Husband Surrenders As Police Launch Probe

Ramanujan Goswami, who was initially reported to be absconding, surrendered before Hatigaon Police Station in the early hours of Monday, according to police sources.

Goswami, a resident of Gauripur in Assam’s Dhubri district, works as an Uber driver. Police are questioning him as they investigate the circumstances surrounding Riya’s death.

Neighbours reportedly heard a loud disturbance and cries from the apartment on Saturday. They said they heard only Goswami’s voice and that he appeared frightened and was apparently crying. He was reportedly last seen around 8pm that evening.

Neighbours also told investigators that the couple frequently had arguments. Police are now examining what happened inside the apartment after Goswami was last seen.

Police Recover Weapon, Liquor Bottles From Scene

Investigators described the apartment as a disturbing crime scene, with blood stains reportedly found across the room and household belongings scattered around.

Police suspect Riya was attacked with a dao, a traditional machete-like weapon. Her severed head was allegedly placed inside a black polythene bag before being kept in the refrigerator. Police also reportedly found her body without clothes, with injuries to her hands.

A dao and several liquor bottles were recovered from the apartment. The forensic team has taken the items for examination, including fingerprint and other evidence analysis.

Officials familiar with the investigation said a preliminary examination indicated that the killing may have taken place between 24 and 48 hours before the body was discovered.

Police Investigate Possible Motive

The apartment door was reportedly not secured with its usual hook and was instead allegedly kept closed using a sock.

Neighbours also claimed that Goswami had changed his hairstyle on Saturday. Investigators are examining his movements and activities on the day of the suspected murder.

Police are also looking into Goswami’s background and relationship with Riya as they try to establish a possible motive. According to information gathered during the investigation, he had reportedly undergone rehabilitation for drug addiction for around three months.

Riya, who was originally from Noonmati, had reportedly lost both her parents and had only one brother. She worked at a boutique in Fancy Bazar.

The CID and forensic teams are continuing to collect and examine evidence from the apartment. Riya’s body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police are now working to establish the sequence of events inside the apartment and determine the circumstances and motive behind the alleged murder.