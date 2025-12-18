Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAllahabad HC Addresses Delay In Abortion Access For Rape Survivors; Seeks Guidelines

Allahabad HC Addresses Delay In Abortion Access For Rape Survivors; Seeks Guidelines

The court observed the necessity of addressing the procedural lags that often hinder timely medical intervention for survivors of sexual assault incidents.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the delay at different levels in taking appropriate steps while dealing with cases of termination of pregnancy of rape survivors.

The matter has been titled as "In Re Framing Of Guidelines For Sensitizing All Concerned In Cases Of Termination Of Pregnancies".

The order for registering the PIL was passed in September by a division bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Arun Kumar.

The court observed the necessity of addressing the procedural lags that often hinder timely medical intervention for survivors of sexual assault incidents.

To assist the court in this significant matter, the court has also appointed advocate Mahima Maurya as the Amicus Curiae.

On November 27, the Amicus Curiae and Additional Chief Standing Counsel Rajiv Gupta, appearing for the state, made submissions with various suggestions to sensitise authorities and streamline the process. The matter is listed next on January 13.

The high court is expected to deliberate further on the suggestions provided to ensure that appropriate guidelines are framed for sensitising all concerned in cases of termination of pregnancies. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Allahabad HC Uttar Pradesh UP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
World
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Cities
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget