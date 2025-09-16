Why Are Road Accidents Surging In India? Nitin Gadkari Breaks It Down

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWhy Are Road Accidents Surging In India? Nitin Gadkari Breaks It Down

Speaking on the alarming rate of road accidents, Gadkari underlined that the government has already taken several corrective steps.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:27 PM (IST)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, addressed the ABP Reshaping India Conclave in New Delhi, highlighting key issues concerning road safety, electric mobility, and the automobile sector’s contribution to the economy.

“We have looked into multiple aspects, from improving road engineering and constructing flyovers to fixing accident-prone black spots. Vehicle safety has also been strengthened with the implementation of six airbags instead of four in cars,” he said.

However, Gadkari pointed out that negligence among commuters remains a major challenge. “Many people still avoid wearing helmets or breaking signals despite heavy fines. Until citizens receive proper training and awareness, this problem will persist,” he added.

Good Samaritans Will Be Protected: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari also reassured the public about the government’s measures to protect Good Samaritans who assist accident victims.

“We have launched two important schemes. Earlier, people feared harassment by police if they rushed an accident victim to a hospital. Now, after amending the law, no one will be questioned or troubled. Along with this, work on strengthening insurance provisions has also been undertaken,” the minister explained.

Turning to the automobile industry’s transition, Gadkari expressed optimism about the rise of electric vehicles (EVs).

He revealed that sales of electric two-wheelers have already surpassed petrol by 15 percent, marking a significant shift in consumer preference.

“In the coming years, the cost of electric vehicles and petrol-diesel vehicles will become almost equal. This will bring down pollution levels drastically and help India move towards a cleaner future,” he said.

Highlighting the industry’s contribution to the economy, Gadkari noted that the automobile sector currently generates the highest GST revenue for both the Centre and states. Looking ahead, he shared his vision of India emerging as a global leader in green fuels.

“My dream is that within five years, India will become number one in the world for biofuel production. Our aim is to make the country self-reliant while reducing pollution,” Gadkari concluded.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitin Gadkari ABP Reshaping India Conclave Nitin Gadkari On Road Accidents Road Accidents India
