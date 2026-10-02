Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigned as Punjab Congress chief.

His 4.5-year tenure ends amidst infighting, elections nearing.

Vijay Singla considered successor; Sachin Pilot became in-charge.

Former Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has spoken exclusively to ABP News after resigning from the post, saying he had sensed what was coming and stepped down without anyone asking him to.

Warring said Sachin Pilot decided to remove him from the post and claimed the decision marked a victory for the faction led by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

‘Nobody Asked Me To Resign, I Did It’

Warring said a leader is someone who can sense what is going to happen. "Nobody asked me for my resignation. I gave it myself," he said.

Recalling how elderly women would predict rain by observing changes in the weather, Warring said he too had understood what was coming.

"I realised what was going to happen. That is why I had already written 'former president'," he said.

Warring said he did not want to put additional pressure on his leader and therefore chose to step back.

"I did not want to put more burden on my leader. So I took two steps back and resigned. Such circumstances were created," he said.

‘I Am Not Afraid Of Fighting A War’

Warring said he has contested six elections and fought strongly wherever the party sent him.

"I have fought six elections. Wherever I was sent, I fought strongly. I am not afraid of fighting a war," he said.

Reflecting on his resignation, Warring said he was emotional about the development.

"Today, I am emotional. A person without emotions is not human," he said.

He compared the situation to preparing for a war and then being asked to bring back the horses after sharpening all the weapons.

"When you have prepared for war and sharpened all the weapons with your own hands, and then all the horses are called back, there is some disappointment," he said.

‘Rahul Gandhi’s Hug Gave Many Answers’

Warring said Rahul Gandhi showed him affection when they met on Friday.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi gave me a lot of love. Rahul Gandhi hugged me with affection. There was a different emotion in the way he hugged me today," he said.

He added that the way Gandhi embraced him answered many questions.

Warring also said Gandhi could have removed him from the post around one-and-a-half years ago, even before Bhupesh Baghel was replaced as Punjab Congress in-charge.

"If Rahul Gandhi wanted, he could have removed me from the post one-and-a-half years ago. He could have removed me before removing Bhupesh Baghel. He wanted me not to be removed," Warring said.

‘Sachin Pilot Must Have Decided To Remove Raja’

Warring said he believed the internal turmoil in the Punjab Congress could now end, adding that Pilot would have a formula for resolving the situation after his resignation.

"I don't think Sachin Pilot should have had any problem. We had an old friendship. But perhaps he felt that he should go to Punjab only after removing Raja," he said.

Warring recalled meeting Pilot for around 15 minutes on his birthday.

"I met Sachin Pilot for 15 minutes on my birthday. He had already made up his mind that Raja had to be sent away," he said.

Warring said Pilot chose the easier option of deciding whom to remove.

"Still, Sachin Pilot chose the easy path. It is very easy to remove someone," he said.

Warring Praises Bhupesh Baghel

Warring praised former Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel for trying to bring different factions together.

"Bhupesh Baghel is a strong person. He tried to persuade everyone. Bhupesh Baghel did a lot of work in Punjab," he said.

Warring said he would visit Baghel in Raipur and described him as a courageous and outspoken leader.

"I will go to Raipur to meet Bhupesh Baghel. Bhupesh Baghel is a brave man. He works fearlessly," he said.

‘Channi Camp Has Won’

Warring openly acknowledged what he described as a victory for the Channi camp and congratulated Channi.

"The Channi camp has won. I congratulate them. Channi has won. The truth is that Channi has won. Congratulations to Channi sahib. It is his victory," he said.

However, Warring said he continued to hold Channi and others in high regard.

"Everyone is the crown on my head. Even today, Channi is the crown on my head," he said.

Recalling an episode from the Mahabharata, Warring said Krishna had asked Arjuna to shoot his arrow, while Arjuna pointed out that those in front of him were his own people.

"Krishna's answer was that if they were your own, they would not be standing in front of you," Warring said.

‘I Am Free Now, But I Will Do Politics’

Asked about his future after resigning, Warring said he was now free but would remain in politics.

Asked whether he had become a "free bull", he said, "I will not cut grass. If I do anything, it will be politics."

Warring said the upcoming Punjab election would be fought under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and that he would support whoever is appointed Punjab Congress chief.

"The Punjab election will be fought on Rahul Gandhi's face. Whoever is made Punjab Congress chief, I will go along with them. I look towards Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"I will not go with the president. I will go with Rahul Gandhi," he added.

‘Make Channi Punjab Congress Chief, CM Face’

Warring said he would have no objection if Channi was made Punjab Congress chief and even declared the party's chief ministerial face.

"I say, may God make Channi the Congress president in Punjab. Declare Channi as the chief ministerial face too. It makes no difference to me," he said.

On Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Warring said he had no objection if the former deputy chief minister wanted to become the state Congress chief.

"What should I say about Randhawa? He seems to be doing fine. If Randhawa wants to become president, I have no objection," he said.