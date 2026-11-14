‘This Is My First Time’: US Ground Stop Catches Student Pilot Midair, Plea To ATC Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First solo pilot encountered nationwide FAA communications outage.

He contacted air traffic control, unsure how to proceed.

Controller advised returning to origin, pilot landed safely.

FAA communications outage prompted nationwide four-hour flight ground stop.

A student pilot on his first solo cross-country flight in Texas found himself in a tense situation after a nationwide aviation communications outage prompted the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt flight operations. An audio recording has captured the rookie pilot seeking guidance from air traffic control after being advised to land his aircraft.

The incident occurred when the unidentified student pilot was flying from Hicks Airfield in Texas. He contacted controllers at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport after the FAA announced a nationwide ground stop, CNN reported.

Student Pilot Seeks Help After Controller Advises Landing

The audio recording, obtained by CNN, captures the exchange between the student pilot and an air traffic controller as the nationwide ground stop came into effect.

The controller asked the pilot where he wanted to land and advised him to bring the aircraft down.

“There is a ground stop nationwide. I advise you land your aircraft. Where would you like to land?” asked the traffic controller at Fort Worth Meacham International Airport in Texas.

The pilot, who appeared unsure about how to proceed, explained that he was still undergoing training and was flying solo for the first time on a cross-country route.

“Ma’am, I’m a student pilot. Honestly, this is my first time doing solo cross-country, and I don’t know what to do,” he responded.

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Controller Confirms No Issue With Hicks Airfield

After learning that the aircraft had taken off from Hicks Airfield, the controller advised the student to return to the same airport. She also warned him about other aircraft operating in the vicinity, including two helicopters.

The pilot then sought confirmation about whether he could land at Hicks.

The controller explained that she could not issue landing clearance for that airport and advised him to switch to its advisory frequency. She also offered to connect him with approach control.

Concerned about the reason behind the disruption, the student asked whether something was wrong with Hicks Airfield.

“Affirmative, nothing wrong with Hicks Airport itself,” the controller clarified.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, the aircraft subsequently landed safely at Hicks Airfield a few minutes later.

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts US Flight Operations

The incident unfolded during a nationwide ground stop imposed by the FAA following a communications outage that disrupted air traffic control operations across the United States.

The halt, which began shortly before 4 pm Eastern Time, remained in effect for more than four hours before being lifted at 8.15 pm. It marked the longest nationwide suspension of US flight operations since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

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US Transport Secretary Warns Of Flight Delays

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the disruption at a press conference, cautioning that restoring normal flight operations could take until the weekend.

He said the recovery would depend on factors including airport capacity and staffing levels as airlines worked to clear the backlog of affected flights.