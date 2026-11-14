Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Albanese made crude joke caught on hot mic at COP31.

Albanese asked minister about phone's proximity to genitalia.

Albanese has previous history of off-mic controversial remarks.

Similar hot-mic incidents involved former PM Tony Abbott.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught making a crude joke about a minister's genitalia during an informal conversation on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Turkey. The exchange, involving Climate Minister Chris Bowen, was captured on a hot microphone and broadcast by Australia's Channel Seven on Friday.

The conversation began with Albanese advising Bowen against keeping his mobile phone close to his heart, warning that it could interfere with his heart rhythm.

Bowen responded that he was more concerned about carrying the phone in his pocket. Albanese then asked: "Because of your d***?"

"Arguably more important than the heart," Bowen replied, laughing.

A spokesperson for Albanese told AFP that the two were "having a joke in between meetings".

Chris Bowen and Albanese at COP having a casual conversation about frequency and mobile radiation affecting certain organs, not realising the mic was on! Tweedledee and Tweedledumb. The radiation obviously got to their brains.🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/huaec1vYEW — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) November 13, 2026

Albanese's Latest Controversial Off-Mic Moment

This is not the first time Albanese has drawn attention for crude or innuendo-filled remarks.

Earlier this year, the Australian prime minister faced criticism over comments made during a podcast appearance, in which he said he would "shag" singer Kylie Minogue. He also attracted attention for an innuendo-laden remark about a gift of melons from Japan's prime minister.

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Tony Abbott Also Faced Backlash Over Hot-Mic Joke

Albanese is not the first Australian prime minister to be caught up in controversy over an off-camera exchange.

His conservative predecessor, Tony Abbott, faced criticism in 2015 after laughing at a joke made by then Immigration Minister Peter Dutton about timekeeping on Pacific islands and the threat of rising sea levels.

"Time does not mean anything when you are about to have water lapping at your door," Dutton had quipped before being alerted that a microphone was still on.

The remarks offended leaders from Pacific island nations, which are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

The hot-mic exchange comes as Australia presides over negotiations at COP31. However, the country has faced accusations of hypocrisy because of its position as a major exporter of fossil fuels.