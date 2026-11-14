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English NewsNewsWorld'Because Of Your D***?': Australian PM's Hot-Mic Moment With Minister At Climate Summit Goes Viral

'Because Of Your D***?': Australian PM's Hot-Mic Moment With Minister At Climate Summit Goes Viral

The exchange began with a conversation about keeping mobile phones away from the heart before turning into a joke about carrying one in a pocket

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Albanese made crude joke caught on hot mic at COP31.
  • Albanese asked minister about phone's proximity to genitalia.
  • Albanese has previous history of off-mic controversial remarks.
  • Similar hot-mic incidents involved former PM Tony Abbott.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught making a crude joke about a minister's genitalia during an informal conversation on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Turkey. The exchange, involving Climate Minister Chris Bowen, was captured on a hot microphone and broadcast by Australia's Channel Seven on Friday.

The conversation began with Albanese advising Bowen against keeping his mobile phone close to his heart, warning that it could interfere with his heart rhythm.

Bowen responded that he was more concerned about carrying the phone in his pocket. Albanese then asked: "Because of your d***?"

"Arguably more important than the heart," Bowen replied, laughing.

A spokesperson for Albanese told AFP that the two were "having a joke in between meetings".

Albanese's Latest Controversial Off-Mic Moment

This is not the first time Albanese has drawn attention for crude or innuendo-filled remarks.

Earlier this year, the Australian prime minister faced criticism over comments made during a podcast appearance, in which he said he would "shag" singer Kylie Minogue. He also attracted attention for an innuendo-laden remark about a gift of melons from Japan's prime minister.

ALSO READ: Why Were US Flights Grounded? Trump Admin Blames Outdated Air Traffic Control System

Tony Abbott Also Faced Backlash Over Hot-Mic Joke

Albanese is not the first Australian prime minister to be caught up in controversy over an off-camera exchange.

His conservative predecessor, Tony Abbott, faced criticism in 2015 after laughing at a joke made by then Immigration Minister Peter Dutton about timekeeping on Pacific islands and the threat of rising sea levels.

"Time does not mean anything when you are about to have water lapping at your door," Dutton had quipped before being alerted that a microphone was still on.

The remarks offended leaders from Pacific island nations, which are particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels.

The hot-mic exchange comes as Australia presides over negotiations at COP31. However, the country has faced accusations of hypocrisy because of its position as a major exporter of fossil fuels. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial incident involved Prime Minister Albanese at the COP31 summit?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught on a hot microphone making a crude joke about Climate Minister Chris Bowen's genitalia. The exchange occurred during an informal conversation on the sidelines of the summit.

What was the nature of the joke Albanese made to Minister Bowen?

Albanese joked about Bowen keeping his mobile phone in his pocket, asking if it was

Has Prime Minister Albanese faced similar criticism for off-mic or innuendo-filled remarks previously?

Yes, Albanese has a history of controversial remarks. He previously faced criticism for a

Have other Australian Prime Ministers been involved in similar hot-mic controversies?

Yes, former PM Tony Abbott faced criticism in 2015. He was caught on a hot mic laughing at a joke about Pacific islanders' timekeeping and rising sea levels, which offended island nations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anthony Albanese . Australia COP31 Summit
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