5 Indians Captured In Mali; Embassy Working To Ensure Safe And Early Release

The Indian Embassy in Bamako has confirmed the kidnapping of five Indian nationals in Mali on November 6, and said that efforts are underway to secure their safe and early release.

In an official statement, the Embassy said it is aware of the “unfortunate incident” and has been coordinating closely with Malian authorities and the concerned company employing the abducted Indians.

The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in 🇲🇱 on 6 Nov 2025. The Embassy has been working closely with the 🇲🇱 authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia — India in Mali (@IndianEmbassyML) November 9, 2025

The embassy also tagged @MEAIndia and @PMOIndia, underscoring that the matter is being handled at the highest levels of the government.