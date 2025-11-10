Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
5 Indians Captured In Mali; Embassy Working To Ensure Safe And Early Release

5 Indians Captured In Mali; Embassy Working To Ensure Safe And Early Release

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Embassy in Bamako has confirmed the kidnapping of five Indian nationals in Mali on November 6, and said that efforts are underway to secure their safe and early release.

In an official statement, the Embassy said it is aware of the “unfortunate incident” and has been coordinating closely with Malian authorities and the concerned company employing the abducted Indians.

“The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident involving the kidnapping of five Indian nationals in Mali on November 6, 2025. The Embassy has been working closely with Malian authorities and the concerned company to ensure their safe and early release,” the statement said.

The embassy also tagged @MEAIndia and @PMOIndia, underscoring that the matter is being handled at the highest levels of the government.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
