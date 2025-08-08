Udaipur Files review: After a stormy battle with the censor board and an intense public debate over its potential to influence ongoing legal proceedings, 'Udaipur Files' finally makes it to theatres. Based on the gut-wrenching real-life murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the film arrives with heavy baggage, one that it struggles to fully carry, despite moments of genuine emotional power.

Udaipur Files story that shook a nation

The film recounts the horrifying 2022 Udaipur killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who unknowingly shared a controversial political post on social media. Despite his repeated claims that he had not posted it and his pleas for protection after receiving threats, no help came. On June 28, 2022, two men, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, entered his shop pretending to be customers and brutally murdered him, later releasing a chilling video of the act. The case remains under trial.

How is Udaipur Files?

The source material is undeniably powerful, but the film falters in its execution. It’s clear that significant censorship cuts and a limited budget have hampered its narrative impact. The first half drags, bogged down by forced India-Pakistan rhetoric that feels jarring and unnecessary. The second half, however, picks up as it delves deeper into the central story, delivering a punch that lingers.

Production value is modest, and the supporting cast performs poorly, pulling the overall quality down. Yet, scenes depicting Kanhaiya Lal’s final moments are haunting and impactful — they offer the emotional core of the film. Unfortunately, distracting and ill-timed songs further dilute the tone.

The film ends with a poignant note, Kanhaiya Lal’s ashes will be immersed only when justice is served. His family, especially his son, supported the making of this film to spread awareness of the tragedy, and in that mission, Udaipur Files succeeds.

Vijay Raaz: The soul of the film

If there's one compelling reason to watch Udaipur Files, it’s Vijay Raaz. He delivers a deeply affecting performance, using restrained body language and intense expressions to convey the pain of a man caught in an unjust system. He moves the audience to tears, and carries the film almost entirely on his shoulders. Rajniesh Duggal also delivers a respectable performance, though the rest of the cast fails to rise to the occasion.

Writing and direction

Written by Amit Jani, Bharat Singh, and Jayant Singh, and directed by Bharat Sreenatte, the film feels more like a missed opportunity than a triumph. While the intention is earnest, the execution remains uneven and often lacks cinematic finesse.

Verdict

'Udaipur Files' is a decent attempt to spotlight a disturbing true story that needed to be told. While the film doesn’t quite do justice to the gravity of its subject, Vijay Raaz’s stellar performance and the weight of the real-life tragedy make it worth a watch.