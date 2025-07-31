Kingdom Review: Vijay Deverakonda's Mission Is Heavy On Drama, Light On Thrills

Kingdom review: At a time when Vijay Deverakonda is in desperate need of a box office win, 'Kingdom' arrives with high expectations, bolstered by an emotionally charged teaser, action-packed trailer, and a soundtrack that built the hype. With 'Jersey' director Gowtam Tinnanuri at the helm, the buzz only got louder. But does 'Kingdom', a spy-action thriller on paper, live up to the noise? Not entirely.

Kingdom plot

The story centers around Soori (Vijay Deverakonda), a humble constable whose traumatic childhood, witnessing his drunken father abuse his mother, shaped his life. One day, his elder brother Shiva (Satyadev) kills their father and disappears. Soori spends the next eighteen years searching for him. That search leads him to Sri Lanka, where Shiva, now a smuggler, has built a new life with a tribal community. What happened in those missing years? What threat looms over Shiva and the region? What secret mission is Soori sent on? All of this unfolds in a narrative that attempts to blend sentiment and suspense.

How is Kingdom?

Despite the action-packed marketing, 'Kingdom' is not a full-blown action film, it’s a brotherhood-driven emotional drama dressed in the clothes of a spy thriller. The emotional beats take precedence over spectacle, with the brotherly bond between Soori and Shiva forming the film’s emotional core.

Director Gowtham Tinnanuri, known for the emotional weight he brought to 'Jersey' and 'Malli Raava', attempts something similar here. Scenes between Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev, as well as those involving Rohini, are handled well. But the impact doesn't last. The emotions rarely land with full force, and the narration feels flat. The film lacks twists that surprise, and the storytelling unfolds predictably, without Tinnanuri’s usual narrative signature.

On the technical front, though, 'Kingdom' is a visual treat. Cinematographers Jomon T. John and Girish Gangadharan bring a fresh aesthetic to the screen, while Anirudh Ravichander’s background score supports the story without overwhelming it. The title track "Ragile Ragile…" delivers energy, though fans may be disappointed that the much-loved “Hridayam Lopala…” song doesn’t make it into the film.

Vijay Deverakonda underplays Soori with restraint—he doesn’t dominate the film but fits the role’s emotional demands. His fans will appreciate the performance. Satyadev impresses as Shiva, though his potential feels underused. Venkatesh’s brief appearance as Murugan leaves a mark, while supporting actors like Rohini and Goparaju Ramana do justice to their limited roles.

Verdict

Ultimately, 'Kingdom' is not built on new ideas or scenes. From start to finish, it evokes memories of earlier films, 'Chhatrapati', 'Aayirathil Oruvan', and eventually, 'KGF'. Still, its performances and technical finesse make it watchable. If you enter without sky-high expectations, especially as a Vijay Deverakonda fan, 'Kingdom' might just work for you.