Dhadak 2 Review: Triptii Dimri And Siddhant Chaturvedi Film Will Leave You Shaken And Moved

Dhadak 2 review: Cinema often holds up a mirror to society, and 'Dhadak 2' does exactly that, shattering the illusion that everything is fair and equal around us. While Karan Johar’s productions are typically associated with grand love stories and glossy visuals, this Dharma film breaks that mould with a bold and necessary narrative rooted in ground realities. An adaptation of the Tamil film 'Perumal Pariyerum', this version doesn’t merely retell a story—it reclaims it for the Hindi-speaking audience with urgency and purpose.

Dhadak 2 plot

The film follows the story of Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), a Brahmin girl from a family of lawyers, and Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit boy she meets in law college. As their relationship develops, Vidhi invites Nilesh to her sister’s wedding, only to have their bond brutally rejected by her family. What unfolds next is not just a love story, but a harsh reflection of caste prejudices that still persist in many parts of the country.

How is Dhadak 2?

'Dhadak 2' does not waste time with unnecessary frills. It dives straight into the subject matter, handling it with sensitivity and power. The courtroom scenes, college conversations, and particularly the moment when Dean Zakir Hussain recounts his experiences as a Dalit student—all hit hard. The film underlines how education can be a weapon against systemic oppression, and how justice, while delayed, can still be claimed.

Performances

Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a career-defining performance. His portrayal of a scared, vulnerable boy trapped by societal boundaries is both raw and restrained. He doesn’t play a traditional hero, and that’s precisely what makes his performance stand out. Triptii Dimri is equally impactful. Stripped of glam, she reclaims the kind of performance-driven role that brought her initial fame.

The supporting cast also leaves a mark. Saurabh Sachdeva is chilling as Shankar, a man who believes he's "cleansing" society, while Sada Bilgrami as the cousin you love to hate is convincingly menacing. Zakir Hussain and Vipin Sharma, too, bring gravitas in their limited screen time.

Direction and music

Written by Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal, and directed by Iqbal herself, 'Dhadak 2' is tight, focused, and emotionally resonant. Unlike its predecessor, it doesn’t stay confined to romance—it uses it as a vehicle to talk about caste, justice, and social reform.

The music, composed by Javed-Mohsin with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, adds emotional weight, especially the recurring title track that subtly underlines the heartache without overwhelming the narrative.

'Dhadak 2' is more than a love story—it’s a wake-up call. A well-crafted, necessary film that urges viewers to look beyond their bubbles and confront uncomfortable truths.