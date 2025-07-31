Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentDhadak 2 Review: Triptii Dimri And Siddhant Chaturvedi Film Will Leave You Shaken And Moved

Dhadak 2 Review: Triptii Dimri And Siddhant Chaturvedi Film Will Leave You Shaken And Moved

Dhadak 2 review: Triptii Dimri Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer boldly confronts caste bias with impactful storytelling, strong performances, and powerful writing.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:23 PM (IST)

Dhadak 2 review: Cinema often holds up a mirror to society, and 'Dhadak 2' does exactly that, shattering the illusion that everything is fair and equal around us. While Karan Johar’s productions are typically associated with grand love stories and glossy visuals, this Dharma film breaks that mould with a bold and necessary narrative rooted in ground realities. An adaptation of the Tamil film 'Perumal Pariyerum', this version doesn’t merely retell a story—it reclaims it for the Hindi-speaking audience with urgency and purpose.

Dhadak 2 plot

The film follows the story of Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), a Brahmin girl from a family of lawyers, and Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit boy she meets in law college. As their relationship develops, Vidhi invites Nilesh to her sister’s wedding, only to have their bond brutally rejected by her family. What unfolds next is not just a love story, but a harsh reflection of caste prejudices that still persist in many parts of the country.

How is Dhadak 2?

'Dhadak 2' does not waste time with unnecessary frills. It dives straight into the subject matter, handling it with sensitivity and power. The courtroom scenes, college conversations, and particularly the moment when Dean Zakir Hussain recounts his experiences as a Dalit student—all hit hard. The film underlines how education can be a weapon against systemic oppression, and how justice, while delayed, can still be claimed.

Performances

Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a career-defining performance. His portrayal of a scared, vulnerable boy trapped by societal boundaries is both raw and restrained. He doesn’t play a traditional hero, and that’s precisely what makes his performance stand out. Triptii Dimri is equally impactful. Stripped of glam, she reclaims the kind of performance-driven role that brought her initial fame.

The supporting cast also leaves a mark. Saurabh Sachdeva is chilling as Shankar, a man who believes he's "cleansing" society, while Sada Bilgrami as the cousin you love to hate is convincingly menacing. Zakir Hussain and Vipin Sharma, too, bring gravitas in their limited screen time.

Direction and music

Written by Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal, and directed by Iqbal herself, 'Dhadak 2' is tight, focused, and emotionally resonant. Unlike its predecessor, it doesn’t stay confined to romance—it uses it as a vehicle to talk about caste, justice, and social reform.

The music, composed by Javed-Mohsin with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, adds emotional weight, especially the recurring title track that subtly underlines the heartache without overwhelming the narrative.

'Dhadak 2' is more than a love story—it’s a wake-up call. A well-crafted, necessary film that urges viewers to look beyond their bubbles and confront uncomfortable truths.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddhant Chaturvedi Triptii Dimri Dhadak 2
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget