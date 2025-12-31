Year Ender 2025: Bollywood’s Most Iconic Saree Moments That Stole The Spotlight This Year

Bollywood fashion in 2025 was a powerful blend of tradition, reinvention, and unapologetic self-expression. As Indian cinema continued to make waves on global platforms and high-profile events, the saree emerged once again as the ultimate style statement. Far from being confined to classic drapes, the six-yard silhouette was reimagined through bold styling, heritage craftsmanship, and contemporary design sensibilities.

From red carpet premieres to cultural showcases, these five saree moments didn’t just turn heads, they sparked conversations and redefined how Indian fashion is seen, both at home and abroad.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

At the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again reminded the world why she is synonymous with elegance. She chose a handwoven ivory saree crafted in traditional Banarasi technique, enriched with brocade motifs and silver detailing. The addition of a delicately bordered dupatta elevated the look, lending it regal softness.

Subtle metallic accents and layered textures brought depth to the ensemble, making it a masterclass in showcasing Indian handloom on an international stage without excess.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that fearless fashion still reigns supreme when she stepped out in an animal-print saree paired with a matching jacket from a celebrated resort collection. The look struck a fine balance between old-world glamour and modern audacity.

Layered with a striking statement necklace, the ensemble divided opinions online, and that’s precisely what made it memorable. With minimal makeup, sleek heels, and effortless confidence, Kareena showed how power dressing in a saree can be both expressive and unapologetically bold.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delivered one of the most talked-about desi fashion moments of the year at a major film event in Varanasi. Wearing an ivory lehenga-style saree adorned with subtle embroidery and shimmer, she leaned into heritage styling with confidence. The standout detail was her pearl-detailed kamarbandh, which cinched the look and brought a forgotten accessory back into the spotlight.

Draped in a South Indian style and paired with a structured blouse, the ensemble felt powerful, poised, and unmistakably royal.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt closed the Cannes Film Festival with a moment that instantly entered fashion history. Wearing a custom saree created by global luxury house, Gucci, she bridged Indian tradition with modern couture. The sleek drape, monogrammed detailing, and crystal embellishments gave the saree a contemporary edge, while the minimalist styling kept the focus firmly on the garment.

With soft waves and understated makeup, Alia’s final Cannes appearance wasn’t just a fashion highlight, it was a defining cultural moment that celebrated Indian attire on a global platform.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari’s saree moment at Cannes 2025 was quietly powerful. Draped in a rich red saree with a contrasting border, her look stood out for its emotional resonance rather than extravagance. The carefully placed sindoor, paired with understated makeup and classic styling, added an intimate layer to the ensemble.

Set against the backdrop of the French Riviera, the look felt deeply personal yet universally striking, a reminder that fashion can be both visual and deeply symbolic.