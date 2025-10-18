World Menopause Day 2025: Know The History, Significance, Theme, And All About This Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleWorld Menopause Day 2025: Know The History, Significance, Theme, And All About This Day

World Menopause Day 2025 is a call to celebrate women’s health, embrace awareness, and foster supportive environments where every woman can age with strength, wisdom, and wellbeing.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

World Menopause Day is observed every year on October 18 to raise awareness about menopause and the various support options available to improve women’s health and wellbeing. The day aims to encourage open conversations, provide education, and promote better understanding of the physical and emotional changes that women experience during this natural phase of life.

Theme Of World Menopause Day 2025

The theme for World Menopause Day 2025 is 'Lifestyle Medicine.' This year’s theme focuses on the importance of lifestyle choices such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and quality sleep in managing menopausal symptoms and maintaining overall health. The International Menopause Society (IMS) sets the annual theme and releases educational resources to support healthcare professionals and women worldwide.

History Of World Menopause Day

World Menopause Day was established in 2009 by the International Menopause Society (IMS), a global non-profit organisation founded in 1978. The day was established to increase understanding of menopause and to encourage open conversations about the changes women experience during midlife. Since then, IMS has taken the lead in setting annual themes, publishing informative white papers, and promoting research and education about menopausal health.

Significance Of World Menopause Day

Menopause marks a significant milestone in every woman’s life, the end of menstrual cycles and the transition into a new stage of health. This day helps spread awareness about the physical and psychological symptoms associated with menopause, including hot flashes, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and bone health issues. It also highlights the importance of proper medical support and lifestyle changes to ensure a healthy post-menopausal life.

By participating in awareness activities, events, and discussions, communities and professionals around the world aim to break the stigma associated with menopause and empower women with knowledge and confidence to navigate this stage with ease.

A Look At The History Of 'Menopause'

The term 'menopause' was first introduced in 1821 to describe the permanent cessation of menstruation. However, an understanding of post-reproductive life goes back thousands of years. Over time, scientific research has expanded knowledge about hormonal changes, symptoms, and health effects experienced during and after menopause.

How It’s Observed

On this day, organisations, healthcare professionals, and communities come together to:

  • Share educational insights about menopause and women’s health.
  • Conduct awareness campaigns, health check-up drives, and seminars.
  • Encourage conversations on social media using hashtags and informative posts.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Menopause World Menopause Day Menopause Day History Menopause Day Significance Menopause Day Theme
