From Unity To Equality: 10 Biggest Statues Of India That Will Leave You Amazed

From Unity To Equality: 10 Biggest Statues Of India That Will Leave You Amazed

Towering tributes of faith and history, these 10 biggest statues in India showcase stunning craftsmanship and cultural pride, attracting millions of visitors every year.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India is a land of stories, carved in stones. From the ancient temples to contemporary wonders, the nation has long cherished its past, culture, and religion in the form of gigantic sculptures. Some of the tallest statues of the world stand tall on Indian land, attracting millions of tourists who visit not just for spiritual purposes but also to observe architectural genius on an epic scale. These statues are not just giant monuments, they are monuments of respect, harmony, and heritage that take their viewers aback.

Here are the top 10 largest statues in India to visit at least once:

1. Statue Of Unity:

(Image Source: x/ souindia)
(Image Source: x/ souindia)

Steaming high over the banks of the Narmada River in Gujarat stands the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's 'Iron Man.' At an awe-inspiring 597 feet, it is the world's tallest statue. Even from a distance, tourists can admire the breathtaking sight of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, making it an epic spot for history enthusiasts and travellers alike.

2. Statue Of Belief

(Image Source: x/ gemsofbabus_)
(Image Source: x/ gemsofbabus_)

Statue of Belief, also referred to as Vishwas Swaroopam, stands as a gargantuan monument to Lord Shiva in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. At 369 feet tall, it is the world's tallest Shiva statue. Its imposing height and spiritual aura have earned it a landmark status among devotees and visitors looking for a unique experience.

3. Statue Of Equality

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

One of the most striking monuments in Telangana is the Statue of Equality, measuring 216 feet in height and dedicated to the 11th-century saint Ramanuja. This statue was constructed near Hyderabad to pay tribute to his ideals of equality, compassion, and devotion and thus forms a combination of spirituality and history. 

4. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue

(Image Source: x/ HiHyderabad)
(Image Source: x/ HiHyderabad)

Nestled in Hyderabad, this 175-foot statue is a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution. Constructed along with landscaped gardens, the monument serves as a reminder of his dream of justice and equality. It also contributes to the city's landmark skyline close to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

5. Lord Hanuman Statue

(Image Source: x/ IndiaTales7)
(Image Source: x/ IndiaTales7)

Standing tall at 171 feet, the Lord Hanuman statue in Madapam, Andhra Pradesh, ranks as one of the tallest figures of the mighty god. Situated alongside the peaceful Vamsadhara River, it draws worshippers as well as tourists who are awestruck by its enormity.

6. Panchamukhi Hanuman Statue

(Image Source: x/ IndiaTales7)
(Image Source: x/ IndiaTales7)

Located in Bidanagere, Karnataka, this golden-hued marvel stands at 161 feet. Known as the world’s tallest Panchamukhi (five-faced) Hanuman statue, it features unique faces of Hayagriva, Narasimha, Garuda, Varaha, and Hanuman himself, making it a rare and divine creation in Indian mythology.

7. Muthumalai Murugan Statue

(Image Source: x/ ExploreBharat47)
(Image Source: x/ ExploreBharat47)

Tamil Nadu has the 146-foot Lord Murugan statue at Salem. It is the world's tallest Murugan statue, symbolising faith and cultural pride. Its beautiful intricate design and height have rendered it a spiritual icon in South India. 

8. Maa Vaishno Devi Murti

(Image Source: x/ uptourismgov)
(Image Source: x/ uptourismgov)

In Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, 141-foot tall Goddess Vaishno Devi stands as a towering representation of spirituality. In a red saree adorning her with ornaments and weapons, the statue depicts her divine power and protective nature, attracting pilgrims throughout the year.

9. Veera Abhaya Anjaneya Hanuman Swami

(Image Source: x/ IndiaTales7)
(Image Source: x/ IndiaTales7)

Situated at Paritala near Vijayawada, this 135-foot statue is the world's one of the tallest representations of Hanuman. It is situated in the Paritala Anjaneya Temple and attracts pilgrims and tourists in large numbers.

10. Thiruvalluvar Statue

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Overlooking the confluence point of three oceans in Kanyakumari, the 133-foot-tall Thiruvalluvar Statue is dedicated to the Tamil philosopher-poet Thiruvalluvar. It sits on a rock beside the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and presents an awe-inspiring vision of sea and sky.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
Statue Of Unity Statue Of Equality Statue Of Belief Tallest Statues In India Biggest Statues In India Famous Statues In India
