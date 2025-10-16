Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The October Pause: How Slow Travel Is Becoming The New Self-Care Ritual

The October Pause: How Slow Travel Is Becoming The New Self-Care Ritual

This October, embrace slow travel as a self-care ritual. Immerse in local culture, wellness retreats, and tranquil destinations to relax, recharge, and travel mindfully.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
(By Pardeep Kumar Siwach)

October is a quiet period of transition as the summer's travel rush comes to an end and the air feels lighter. More and more travellers are accepting this change by opting for slow, mindful experiences rather than quick sightseeing. Slow travel has turned out to be a significant self-care practice. Instead of running from one attraction to another, they are prioritizing quality experiences that let them connect deeply with their environment. This change is indicative of a stronger need to relax and recharge, as well as to find tranquility in a slower pace.

Instead of hurrying through the places, travellers are immersing themselves in the local culture and savoring every single moment. Slow travel is, therefore, a great alternative to fast-moving tourists, and it helps people to feel more revitalised and in harmony with their lives.

Mindfulness In Travel  

Slow travel is about immersing oneself in a place and its rhythms rather than hurriedly ticking off a list of sights. It emphasizes the quality of travel over the quantity of travel, taking time in tranquil places where travellers can truly relax. travellers avoid busy city tours or popular attractions for respite in nature's quiet spaces. The serenity of these places in their mountains, water bodies, and seclusion helps travellers shake off the stress and noise of everyday life.

Wellness And Spa Treatments  

Wellness is a key part of slow travel, and many resorts throughout the length and breadth of India offer luxurious spa treatments that are rooted in tradition, yet guided by modern expertise, providing travellers with the vital opportunities to recover and relax. Massages, aromatic therapies, and wellness rituals help guests unload tension and regain balance. Heated pools, open-air jacuzzis, and dedicated yoga spaces add to this calm atmosphere, giving visitors ways to nurture both body and mind, as these experiences are central to the travel, not just added luxuries.  

Connecting With Local Culture  

Slow travel means more than just visiting a place, it’s about connecting with its people and culture. Many travellers now look for experiences that go beyond surface-level sightseeing. Like many travellers during the Durga Puja festivities, visit Kolkata to immerse themselves in the experience of India's biggest art festival. They also want to learn local cooking, meet artisans, take part in traditional festivals, or hear stories directly from the community. These encounters offer a richer, more personal understanding of a destination and create memories that last.  
Ideal Destinations for Slow Travel  

Places that combine peace with comfort naturally draw slow travellers. Like Assam, which is known for its lush greenery comprising gentle hills, the famous Kamakhya Temple, green valleys, and quiet waterside resorts, blend luxury with nature, offering the perfect backdrop. Many other locations in Kerala down south, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in the north-east, Leh-Ladakh and Kashmir in the north, and Karanatak in the south, offer luxurious accommodations with views of forests or calm poolsides, providing spaces to rest deeply and reflect without distraction.  

A New Way To Travel  

As the pace of life eases with autumn, more travellers are choosing journeys that promote well-being and presence. Slow travel is becoming the go-to style for anyone looking to recharge in a meaningful way. It challenges the old idea that travel is about rushing through sites and instead invites a focus on balance and care. This October, slowing down while travelling isn’t just a good idea, it’s a welcome ritual for the body and soul, encouraging us to breathe, relax, and enjoy the experience fully.

Pardeep Kumar Siwach is DGM- Accommodation at Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
