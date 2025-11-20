Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village That Feels Like A Living Paradise

Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, welcomes visitors with lush greenery, clean surroundings, traditional Khasi homes, and refreshing natural charm.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tucked away in the lush East Khasi Hills, Mawlynnong is a tiny village that has earned global fame as the cleanest village in Asia. Known as "God’s Own Garden," this serene paradise shows how community effort, strong environmental values, and traditional wisdom can transform a simple settlement into a model for sustainable living. Mawlynnong offers an experience that feels pure, immersive, and unforgettable. Whether you’re a nature lover, culture explorer, or someone seeking calm away from crowded tourist spots, this is the destination that awaits you.

Life In Mawlynnong: Where Cleanliness Is A Way Of Living

What sets Mawlynnong apart is not just its beauty but the discipline and values of the Khasi community. Every household participates in maintaining the village’s flawless cleanliness, bamboo dustbins line every pathway, plastic is banned, and every resident treats waste management as a collective responsibility. The greenery is unspoiled, flowers bloom along the stone-paved roads, and traditional bamboo cottages give the village a postcard-perfect charm.

Visitors also get to experience the matrilineal Khasi culture, where lineages pass through women, and social harmony plays a central role.

Places To Explore In Mawlynnong

Just a short walk from the village lies one of Meghalaya’s iconic wonders, the Living Root bridge of Riwai. Built through the ancient Khasi technique of guiding rubber tree roots across streams, this natural bridge takes decades to form but lasts for centuries. Walking across it feels like stepping into an enchanted world where nature and human ingenuity coexist.

Another must-visit is the Skywalk, a bamboo tower offering panoramic views of the Bangladesh plains on a clear day. Nature trails around the village take you through dense forests, tiny streams, and scenic viewpoints that feel untouched and serene. 

Flowing through the quaint border town of Dawki, the Umngot River is one of Meghalaya’s most breathtaking natural wonders. It's so clear that boats appear to float in mid-air. Its glass-like transparency allows you to see pebbles and riverbeds even at great depth, making it a favourite for photography, slow boat rides, and peaceful day trips.

A short drive from Mawlynnong will take you to the enchanting Mawlynnong Waterfall, also known as Bophill Falls. Travellers find the sight of the milky-white water plunging through dense greenery unforgettable. Mawlynnong isn’t just a clean destination, it’s a place where every corner tells a story of harmony with nature.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Mawlynnong Meghalaya Tourism Cleanest Village In Asia
