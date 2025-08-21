Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Where To See The World's Biggest Ganesh Idol

The world’s tallest Lord Ganesh statue is at Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park in Thailand, and not India. Uncover its origin, symbolism, and why it captivates worshippers globally.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When you imagine the tallest Lord Ganesh statues, India might instantly come to mind, but here's the surprise. The world's tallest Ganesh statue stands not in India, but in Thailand. Towering at 128 feet in Chachoengsao, this bronze idol captivates devotees and visitors from near and far. Read on to discover the fascinating details behind this awe-inspiring symbol of faith.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Visit The Only Indian Temple With A Rare Three-Trunk Ganesh Idol

A Majestic Presence In Thailand

Located at the famous Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park, this majestic bronze idol is surrounded by lush greenery and serene water bodies. The location offers a tranquil setting for both devotees and travellers. Locally known as Phra Phikanet, this masterpiece has become a year-round pilgrimage destination. Tourists visiting Bangkok often include a day trip to Chachoengsao, making the statue a global attraction that blends faith with tourism.

39 Meters Of Bronze Devotion

Standing at 39 meters, as tall as a 14-story building, this Ganesh idol is definitely a marvel of engineering and artistry. Built in 2012, the statue is crafted entirely out of bronze, making it one of the heaviest and tallest representations of Ganesh in the world. The gleaming bronze surface reflects the tropical sunlight, giving the deity a radiant presence visible from afar. It required expert craftsmanship and years of planning, symbolising both modern architectural achievement and timeless spiritual devotion. The intricate detailing on Lord Ganesh's crown, ornaments, and posture reflecting traditional Hindu iconography, leave the visitors spellbound.

Hindu Symbolism Beyond Borders

Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, but the country has a long history of revering Hindu deities. Lord Ganesh, as the remover of obstacles and patron of arts and wisdom, holds a special place. At Khlong Khuean, devotees from different faiths offer marigold garlands, incense, and prayers, blending Hindu traditions with Thai Buddhist rituals. On festival days, soft chants of Thai monks resonate across the temple grounds, merging seamlessly with Hindu devotional hymns.

Unlike many Ganesh idols found in India during Ganesh Chaturthi, this statue stands as a permanent spiritual landmark. It attracts pilgrims, spiritual seekers, and tourists from across the globe who come to witness its grandeur.

The idol symbolises Ganesh’s universal appeal, breaking geographical boundaries and uniting people through shared devotion.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 World’s Tallest Ganesha Statue Tallest Ganesha In Thailand
Preferred Sources
Top Headlines

Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
India
Indian Cricket Team Won't Be Stopped From Playing In Asia Cup: Report
Indian Cricket Team Won't Be Stopped From Playing In Asia Cup: Report
India
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
Cities
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad
