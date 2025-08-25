Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — 5 Unique Ganesh Idols Around The World You Must See

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with unmatched devotion across India, but did you know that Lord Ganesh’s presence has inspired awe-inspiring idols far beyond the country’s borders? From towering statues to artistically intricate carvings, these unique Ganesh idols not only showcase artistic brilliance but also reflect the cultural integration of Hindu traditions around the globe.

Let's go on a journey across continents to explore five extraordinary Ganesh idols that are a must-see.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — The 700-Year-Old Ganesh Temple Of Ranthambore Where Devotees Send Wedding Invites

1. Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park, Thailand

(Image Source: (Twitter/@viprabuddhi)

Khlong Khuean Ganesh International Park located in Chachoengsao, is home to the world's tallest standing statue of Lord Ganesh. This idol is impressive 39 meters tall and is known to symbolise prosperity and unity. Completed in 2012, this monumental bronze statue was constructed from 854 individual bronze pieces. The statue's design features Lord Ganesh holding symbolic items such as jackfruit, sugarcane, mango, and bananas, each representing different aspects of abundance and blessings. Situated along the scenic Bang Pakong River, the park serves as both a spiritual sanctuary and a cultural hub.

2. Wat Saman Rattanaram, Thailand

(Image Source: (Twitter/@desi_thug1)

Wat Saman Rattanaram is nestled on the banks of the serene Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao Province. The temple's centerpiece is the awe-inspiring reclining statue of Lord Ganesh, measuring 16 meters in height and stretching 22 meters in length. This vibrant pink statue of Ganesh is adorned with intricate details. The temple in renowned for its massive pink reclining statue, but also houses a plethora of other monumental statues, each narrating tales from various cultures and religions.

3. Gardez Ganesh, Afghanistan

(Image Source: Twitter/@_makeanoffer)

Gardez Ganesh, relic of ancient Hindu culture stands as a testament to the region's rich spiritual heritage. It's located in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez. It is a 24-inch-high marble statue which dates back to the 7th–8th century CE and was discovered in the mid-20th century. The statue is attributed to the Turk Shahi period, a time when Hinduism and Buddhism coexisted in the region. Its detailed craftsmanship and serene expression exemplify the devotional artistry of the period. It continues to be revered at the Dargah Pir Rattan Nath temple, serving as a bridge connecting the past with the present for devotees.

4. Ganapathi Adawiya Temple, Sri Lanka

(Image Source: Twitter/@Dharma02025)

Nestled in the serene town of Udadumbara, this temple is known for housing one of the tallest seated Ganesh statues in the world. The centerpiece of the Ganapathi Adawiya Temple is its imposing seated statue of Lord Ganesh. The temple's architecture and the statue's grandeur reflect the fusion of traditional Hindu temple design with Sri Lankan artistic elements. The temple is enveloped by the lush greenery of the Dumbara Valley. This tranquil setting enhances the temple's spiritual ambiance, providing a peaceful retreat for meditation and reflection.

5. Taman Safari Bali, Indonesia

(Image Source: Twitter/@radsgops01)

Nestled within the lush landscapes of Gianyar, Bali, Taman Safari Bali is home to Indonesia’s tallest Lord Ganesh statue. Crafted from concrete and fibre, the statue showcases Ganesh seated with his traditional attributes, a broken tusk, a noose, an axe, and a bowl of sweets. Beyond its architectural grandeur, the statue holds deep cultural significance. he park offers a unique blend of wildlife encounters and cultural experiences, making it a must-visit destination for those exploring Bali's rich heritage.