Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelGanesh Chaturthi 2025 — A Spiritual Journey Through Maharashtra’s Iconic Ashtavinayak Temples

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — A Spiritual Journey Through Maharashtra’s Iconic Ashtavinayak Temples

Experience the sacred Ashtavinayak Temples of Maharashtra this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Explore their legends, architecture, and spiritual significance on this ultimate pilgrimage journey.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, devotees and travellers alike are preparing for a transformative journey through Maharashtra's Ashtavinayak temples. This is a revered pilgrimage circuit that encompasses eight sacred shrines dedicated to Lord Ganesh. These temples in Maharashtra offer a unique blend of spirituality, history, and architectural marvels. Each temple holds its own legend and significance, making the Ashtavinayak Yatra a must-experience for those seeking divine blessings and cultural enrichment.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — 5 Unique Ganesh Idols Around The World You Must See

1. Shri Moreshwar Temple, Morgaon

(Image Source: Facebook/Temple Connect)
(Image Source: Facebook/Temple Connect)

Shri Moreshwar Temple in Morgaon, Maharashtra, is considered the first in the Ashtavinayak circuit. It's dedicated to Lord Ganesh in the form of Moreshwar or Mayureshwar. The idol here depicts Ganesh seated with a peacock as his vehicle instead of the traditional Mushak. The temple’s architecture reflects a blend of Mughal and Maratha influences, with a large stone structure, four gates aligned to the cardinal directions, and a grand courtyard. This temple is associated with the legend of Lord Ganesh's victory over the demon Mura. The idol here is unique, with its trunk turned to the left, distinguishing it from the others in the circuit.

2. Siddhivinayak Temple, Siddhatek

(Image Source: Twitter/@myecoganesh)
(Image Source: Twitter/@myecoganesh)

Located on the banks of the Bhima River, the Siddhivinayak Temple is renowned for its serene ambiance and historical significance. Some people believe that this is the place where Lord Vishnu himself worshipped Ganesh before battling the demons Madhu and Kaitabha. The temple is especially significant because Lord Ganesh here is worshipped in the form of Siddhivinayak, the one who grants success and removes obstacles. Unlike many other temples, the idol of Ganesh at Siddhatek faces north, which is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. Reaching the temple involves a short trek across hilly terrain, which adds a unique spiritual charm to the pilgrimage.

3. Ballaleshwar Temple, Pali

(Image Source: Twitter/@micnewdelhi)
(Image Source: Twitter/@micnewdelhi)

What makes this shrine unique is that it is the only temple where Lord Ganesh is worshipped by the name of his devotee, Ballal. According to legend, young Ballal was an ardent devotee who faced ridicule for his unwavering faith, but his devotion pleased Ganesh, who appeared before him and promised to always stay by his side. The temple architecture is equally striking, built in the shape of a Sheshnag (divine serpent) with its sanctum facing east so that the first rays of the sun fall directly on the idol. The idol of Ballaleshwar Vinayaka is seated with his consorts, Riddhi and Siddhi, adding to the temple’s spiritual aura.

4. Varadavinayak Temple, Mahad

(Image Source: Facebook/Sri Sathya Sai Young Messengers)
(Image Source: Facebook/Sri Sathya Sai Young Messengers)

The Varadavinayak Temple in Mahad is located in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. It was built in 1725 by Subhedar Ramji Mahadev Biwalkar. The temple is believed to fulfil the wishes of devotees, which is why Ganesh here is worshipped as Varadavinayak, the giver of boons. This temple houses a swayambu idol of Lord Ganesh. Devotees have the rare privilege of entering the garbhagriha to offer prayers and directly touch the idol. The temple's architecture and surrounding natural beauty add to its spiritual charm.

5. Chintamani Temple, Theur

(Image Source:Facebook/Dheeraj Kumar)
(Image Source:Facebook/Dheeraj Kumar)

The Chintamani Temple is located in Theur, near Pune. It's dedicated to Lord Chintamani, who is believed to remove worries and grant peace of mind. Built during the reign of the Peshwas, its architecture reflects a blend of Maratha style with a serene riverside setting, making it both historically rich and spiritually uplifting. The temple’s legend is tied to the sage Kapila and the story of Lord Ganesh restoring the sacred Chintamani jewel, which adds to its mystical aura. Pilgrims believe that seeking blessings here helps in overcoming mental stress and bringing clarity in life.

6. Girijatmaj Temple, Lenyadri

(Image Source Facebook/The Temple Guru)
(Image Source Facebook/The Temple Guru)

Nestled within a series of 30 rock-cut Buddhist caves on a hill, this shrine is the only one dedicated to Lord Ganesh’s childhood form. As per legend, Goddess Parvati performed penance here to be blessed with Lord Ganesh as her son, giving the temple its name, Girijatmaj, meaning “son of Girija.” To reach the sanctum, devotees must climb around 300 steps carved into the hillside, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys. This location has a naturally formed rock which is worshipped as Lord Ganesh. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple sees a surge of devotees who believe that visiting this shrine fulfills wishes and removes obstacles.

7. Vighneshwar Temple, Ozar

(Image Source; Twitter/@TempleConnect_)
(Image Source; Twitter/@TempleConnect_)

Vighneshwar Temple is located in the town of Ozar. The temple features a grand entrance adorned with sculpted figures, a spacious courtyard, and a beautiful shikhara that reflects classic Maratha design. Inside, the idol of Lord Ganesh is depicted with His trunk turned towards the left, symbolising prosperity and calmness. Its serene location on the banks of the Kukadi River, makes it not just a spiritual destination but also a scenic one.

8. Mahaganapati Temple, Ranjangaon

(Image Source: Facebook/Shreyas Srivatsan)
(Image Source: Facebook/Shreyas Srivatsan)

Located around 50 km from Pune, the Mahaganapati Temple in Ranjangaon is one of the revered Ashtavinayak temples of Maharashtra. The temple enshrines the idol of Mahaganapati, known as the most powerful form of the deity. According to legends, Lord Shiv himself worshipped Ganesh here before going to battle with the demon Tripurasur. The temple architecture is a blend of simplicity and grandeur, with a spacious courtyard and intricately carved stone pillars. Inside the sanctum, the idol of Mahaganapati is depicted with eight trunks and ten hands.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ashtavinayak Temples Maharashtra Pilgrimage Lord Ganesh Temples
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Breaking News: Tragedy On Vaishno Devi Route, 30 Dead After Cloudburst Near Shrine
Breaking News: Trump Claims He Prevented India-Pakistan Nuclear War, Calls PM Modi “Terrific Man”
Breaking News: Yamuna Water Level Near Danger Mark Again In Delhi, CWC Issues Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget