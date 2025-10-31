From Forts To Forests: India’s Most Instagrammable Winter Getaways To Visit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelFrom Forts To Forests: India’s Most Instagrammable Winter Getaways To Visit

From forts to forests, snow to sand, India’s winter destinations are ready to give you experiences that are magical, fun, and unforgettable.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Ronak Maheshwari)

Winter in India is the perfect time to travel. The air feels fresh, the sun is soft, and everything seems a little more magical. From snow-covered mountains to green tea hills, and golden deserts to calm backwaters, there’s something for everyone. The season makes every place look picture-perfect, whether you’re walking through colourful streets, sipping chai by a lake, or watching the sun set behind a fort. It’s not just about visiting places it’s about making memories with your family, capturing fun moments, and enjoying little things together.

Winter is also about slowing down, enjoying warm drinks, laughing together, and noticing things you might miss in other seasons. From forts to forests, snow to sand, India’s winter destinations are ready to give you experiences that are magical, fun, and unforgettable.

ALSO READ: From Coorg To Coonoor: 7 Breathtaking Places In South India To Welcome Winter

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The Pink City In Winter Light

Winter is when Jaipur feels most alive. The air turns crisp, the sunlight softens, and the city begins to glow in shades of gold and rose. Morning light brushes the pink façades of Hawa Mahal, while the Albert Hall glimmers like it’s been dipped in honey. Even the streets hum differently, slower, warmer, more welcoming. 

Munnar, Kerala: Emerald Hills And Misty Tea Gardens

Munnar in winter feels like stepping into a postcard. Rolling tea plantations stretch as far as the eye can see, often cloaked in a gentle mist that gives every shot an ethereal quality. The crisp air carries the scent of fresh tea and eucalyptus, perfect for long walks through plantations or quiet boat rides on Kundala Lake. Families can spot the endangered Nilgiri Tahr at Eravikulam National Park or simply pause to capture the soft, green landscapes.

Auli, Uttarakhand: A Snow-Capped Wonderland

For those chasing winter magic, Auli is a Himalayan dream. Blanketed in snow, the slopes become a playground for skiing, tobogganing, or impromptu snowball fights, all against a backdrop of towering peaks. The cable car ride from Joshimath to Auli feels like floating above a winter wonderland, with vistas of Nanda Devi and snow-covered ridges perfect for epic photographs. Evenings in cozy wooden cabins, warm cocoa in hand, and laughter echoing through the mountains create moments that are as visually stunning as they are heartwarming.

Darjeeling, West Bengal: Tea, Trains, and Himalayan Views

Darjeeling in winter is poetic, with crisp air, pine-scented paths, and Kanchenjunga shimmering in morning light. Families can hop aboard the Toy Train, winding through tea gardens and misty hamlets, capturing every curve and steam plume on camera. From panoramic hilltop views to candid street moments, Darjeeling effortlessly balances nostalgia, beauty, and photogenic charm.

Goa: Sunlit Beaches and Pastel Skies

Winter in Goa is all about sun, sand, and joy. The beaches glow under a golden sun, skies stay impossibly blue, and colorful shacks dot the coastline, perfect for vibrant Instagram shots. Families can build sandcastles on Palolem, chase waves at Calangute, or wander through Old Goa’s quiet lanes with colonial architecture. From sunrise on the beach to pastel sunsets, Goa is where playful family memories meet endless photo opportunities.

Andaman Islands: Turquoise Waters and Hidden Wonders

For a tropical winter escape, the Andamans are unmatched. Calm turquoise waters, golden sands, and clear skies create a perfect canvas for photography. Families can relax at Radhanagar Beach, snorkel among coral reefs, or ride glass-bottom boats capturing the underwater world. Every corner here is sunlit, serene, and photogenic, combining adventure with coastal tranquility.

Kumarakom, Kerala: Backwater Serenity

Kumarakom offers winter calm like no other. Life drifts at the pace of the rippling backwaters, where palm-fringed canals and houseboats create endless photography opportunities. Families can glide through the waterways, spot migratory birds at the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, or wander through spice plantations with fragrant cardamom and cinnamon. Kumarakom is the perfect place to combine relaxation, exploration, and visual storytelling in one serene getaway.

Ronak Maheshwari is the Founder of Paro Indina Bar, Jaipur

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
