From Coorg To Coonoor: 7 Breathtaking Places In South India To Welcome Winter

Discover South India’s most beautiful winter escapes, from serene backwaters and misty hills to lush plantations and ancient coastal towns, perfect for a peaceful getaway.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When winter arrives, South India transforms into a realm of breathtaking beauty, misty hills draped in lush greenery, serene backwaters glistening under soft sunlight, and fragrant plantations that fill the air with soothing aromas. The southern states welcome travellers with a perfect blend of warmth and freshness. From tranquil lakes and ancient temples to tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries, each destination offers its own charm and calm. Whether you’re seeking rejuvenation in nature or an escape into history, these stunning places in South India are perfect to embrace the winter magic.

Coorg, Karnataka

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Carpeted with coffee plantations and surrounded by dense forests, Coorg offers the perfect mix of serenity and adventure. Winters here bring cool breezes and a comforting aroma of coffee wafting through the air. Whether you explore waterfalls or cozy up in a homestay, Coorg is an irresistible winter haven.

Alleppey, Kerala

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Famed for its tranquil backwaters and picturesque houseboats, Alleppey is a soothing retreat during winters. Glide along the serene canals, watch palm trees sway, and soak in the calm of traditional Kettuvallams reimagined as luxury stays. The cool breeze and peaceful lagoons make it a dreamy destination to unwind amidst nature.

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A coastal town steeped in history, Mahabalipuram offers a blend of sandy beaches and ancient rock-cut marvels. The winter sun enhances the charm of its intricately carved temples and monuments. With the sea breeze and spiritual aura, this UNESCO World Heritage Site becomes a captivating spot for culture and tranquility lovers alike.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Nestled amidst the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty becomes a paradise in winter with misty mornings and blooming gardens. From scenic lake walks to sipping freshly brewed tea, every moment here feels serene. Its rolling hills, colonial charm, and crisp winter air revive your soul, making it one of South India’s most beloved winter escapes.

Kumarakom, Kerala

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Set on the banks of Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom welcomes you with a soothing palette of emerald waters and lush paddy fields. The winter season enhances its serenity, making it perfect for birdwatching, boating, and slow living. 

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Less crowded than Ooty yet equally captivating, Coonoor charms with its rolling tea gardens and tranquil vibe. The winter air carries the aroma of fresh leaves and crisp mountain freshness. It’s the perfect spot for nature walks, treks, and moments of solitude amidst the Nilgiri hills.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Embed widget