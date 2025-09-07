Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelWhy Arunachal Pradesh’s Naung Yang Lake Is Called The 'Lake Of No Return'

Why Arunachal Pradesh’s Naung Yang Lake Is Called The 'Lake Of No Return'

Naung Yang Lake in Arunachal Pradesh is shrouded in mystery and legends that earned it the name ‘Lake of No Return’. Here’s the fascinating history and cultural significance of this remote lake.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tucked away in the remote forests of Arunachal Pradesh near the India-Myanmar border lies Nuang Yang Lake. This lake is better known by its haunting title, the "Lake of No Return." Surrounded by rolling hills and untouched wilderness, this lake has captured the imagination of travellers, soldiers, and locals alike. The eerie name of Nuang Yang Lake comes not from its beauty but from the chilling legends and stories that have echoed across generations.

ALSO READ: India's Floating Post Office in Srinagar — A Must-Visit Marvel on Dal Lake

Legends That Shaped The Name ‘Lake Of No Return’

People believe that the lake's name dates back to World War II, when American and Allied fighter planes flying over the treacherous region known as the "Hump," reportedly crashed into the lake. The dense forests and marshlands surrounding it made recovery nearly impossible. This gave rise to the belief that once you entered the lake area, you never return.

The local tribes also weave their own narratives. Some say warriors who strayed too close to the waters never came back. It's also believed by some that the lake it guarded by supernatural forces that make it impossible to escape. These stories have turned Nuang Yang Lake into a place where history and mythology merge seamlessly.

Natural Beauty Meets Mystery

While the legends give Nuang Yang Lake its chilling aura, its natural surroundings offer a striking contrast. Nestled amidst lush hills and verdant forests, the lake reflects the pristine skies and untouched wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh. Its location has preserved both its beauty and its mystery. This makes it an attraction not just for thrill- seekers, but also for those who wish to experience a hidden gem of India's Northeast.

Naung Yang Lake is a blend of war history, tribal folklore, and natural beauty, giving it a unique identity that continues to intrigue visitors. For those who venture into Arunachal Pradesh, the Lake of No Return remains one of the most mysterious and captivating destinations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Naung Yang Lake Lake Of No Return Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Mysterious Lakes Arunachal Pradesh Travel
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russian Attack Sets Fire To Government Building In Kyiv, Destroys Multiple Structures
Russian Attack Sets Fire To Government Building In Kyiv, Destroys Multiple Structures
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget