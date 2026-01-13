ABP Live Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Dream Trip To Laos Under ₹30K From India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







If Thailand feels crowded and Bali feels overdone, there’s a quieter, cheaper and more soulful destination waiting for you, Laos. Nestled in the heart of Southeast Asia, this peaceful country offers misty mountains, golden temples, river towns and slow-living charm, all without burning a hole in your wallet.

With the right planning, Indian travellers can enjoy a full international holiday in Laos for under ₹30,000, including flights, food, stays, transport and sightseeing. Welcome to your smartest travel move of the year.

Why Laos Is A Budget Traveller's Paradise

Laos is one of Asia’s most affordable countries, where travellers can survive comfortably on ₹1,400–₹1,800 per day, cheaper than many Indian hill stations.

What makes Laos perfect for budget explorers:

Dorm stays from ₹200 and cosy guesthouses under ₹700

Street food meals starting at ₹100

Transport via tuk-tuks, songthaew, buses and scenic trains at pocket-friendly rates

Waterfalls, caves and temples with minimal or no entry fees

Best Time To Visit Laos

Nov–Feb: Best weather, slightly higher prices

Best weather, slightly higher prices Mar–Apr: Warm, balanced crowds, excellent for budget travellers

Warm, balanced crowds, excellent for budget travellers May–Oct: Green landscapes, lowest hotel rates, occasional rain

Pro Tip: March and April offer the best mix of comfort and cost.

How To Reach Laos From India On A Budget

Travellers from Delhi can find return fares to Vientiane starting from around ₹10,300, while those flying from Kolkata can reach Luang Prabang with one-way tickets from approximately ₹11,600.

From Mumbai, popular budget routes connect via Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur or Hanoi, with competitive fares often available when booked in advance. Bengaluru flyers can also take advantage of well-priced connections through Bangkok, Singapore or Ho Chi Minh City, making Laos surprisingly accessible from South India.

Visa For Indians Visiting Laos

Indian passport holders can choose between:

E-Visa: ₹2,500–₹3,000 (online, quick & easy)

₹2,500–₹3,000 (online, quick & easy) Visa On Arrival: ₹2,500–₹3,500 at major airports

The e-visa saves time and avoids airport queues.

Where To Stay Without Overspending

Budget Range: ₹200–₹700 per night

₹200–₹700 per night Vientiane: Dream Home Hostel, Sinnakhone Guesthouse

Dream Home Hostel, Sinnakhone Guesthouse Vang Vieng: Chillao Hostel, riverside homestays

Chillao Hostel, riverside homestays Luang Prabang: Khammany Inn, Villa Merry No.1

Five Nights Of Stay: ₹2,500–₹4,000

Eating Well On A Tight Budget

Lao food is light, fresh and wonderfully cheap.

Must-try meals:

Sticky rice and grilled pork for about ₹120 per meal.

Khao Soi noodle soup, a filling and flavourful meal.

Beerlao is the national beer which is available at approx ₹60–₹100.

Five-Day Food Budget: ₹1,000–₹1,500

Getting Around Laos Cheaply

Tuk-Tuks: ₹50–₹150 per ride

₹50–₹150 per ride Scooters: ₹550 per day

₹550 per day Buses And Minivans: ₹700 intercity

₹700 intercity Songthaew: ₹10-₹100 for intercity, depending on the distance

₹10-₹100 for intercity, depending on the distance Laos–China Railway: scenic rides from ₹700

Best Things To Do Under Budget

Luang Prabang: Kuang Si Falls ₹270 | Mount Phousi sunset ₹50 | Night Market free

Kuang Si Falls ₹270 | Mount Phousi sunset ₹50 | Night Market free Vientiane: Pha That Luang ₹50 | Buddha Park ₹100 | COPE Centre free

Pha That Luang ₹50 | Buddha Park ₹100 | COPE Centre free Vang Vieng: Blue Lagoon ₹115 | Tham Phu Kham Cave ₹100 | Viewpoints free

Total Sightseeing: ₹500–₹800

A trip to Laos proves that unforgettable international travel doesn’t need luxury budgets. With golden temples, emerald valleys, river sunsets and smiling locals, Laos delivers a deeply enriching journey at surprisingly low costs.

our passport, your backpack and ₹30,000, that’s all it takes.