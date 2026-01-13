ABP Live Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Dream Trip To Laos Under ₹30K From India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelABP Live Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Dream Trip To Laos Under ₹30K From India

ABP Live Budget Traveller: Indian travellers can explore Laos for under ₹30,000 with smart planning, cheap flights, low-cost stays, street food and scenic adventures.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
If Thailand feels crowded and Bali feels overdone, there’s a quieter, cheaper and more soulful destination waiting for you, Laos. Nestled in the heart of Southeast Asia, this peaceful country offers misty mountains, golden temples, river towns and slow-living charm, all without burning a hole in your wallet.

With the right planning, Indian travellers can enjoy a full international holiday in Laos for under ₹30,000, including flights, food, stays, transport and sightseeing. Welcome to your smartest travel move of the year.

Why Laos Is A Budget Traveller's Paradise

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Laos is one of Asia’s most affordable countries, where travellers can survive comfortably on ₹1,400–₹1,800 per day, cheaper than many Indian hill stations.

What makes Laos perfect for budget explorers:

  • Dorm stays from ₹200 and cosy guesthouses under ₹700
  • Street food meals starting at ₹100
  • Transport via tuk-tuks, songthaew, buses and scenic trains at pocket-friendly rates
  • Waterfalls, caves and temples with minimal or no entry fees

Best Time To Visit Laos

  • Nov–Feb: Best weather, slightly higher prices
  • Mar–Apr: Warm, balanced crowds, excellent for budget travellers
  • May–Oct: Green landscapes, lowest hotel rates, occasional rain

Pro Tip: March and April offer the best mix of comfort and cost.

How To Reach Laos From India On A Budget

Travellers from Delhi can find return fares to Vientiane starting from around ₹10,300, while those flying from Kolkata can reach Luang Prabang with one-way tickets from approximately ₹11,600.

From Mumbai, popular budget routes connect via Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur or Hanoi, with competitive fares often available when booked in advance. Bengaluru flyers can also take advantage of well-priced connections through Bangkok, Singapore or Ho Chi Minh City, making Laos surprisingly accessible from South India.

Visa For Indians Visiting Laos

Indian passport holders can choose between:

  • E-Visa: ₹2,500–₹3,000 (online, quick & easy)
  • Visa On Arrival: ₹2,500–₹3,500 at major airports

The e-visa saves time and avoids airport queues.

Where To Stay Without Overspending

(Image Source: Twitter/@Mundo_Nomada)
  • Budget Range: ₹200–₹700 per night
  • Vientiane: Dream Home Hostel, Sinnakhone Guesthouse
  • Vang Vieng: Chillao Hostel, riverside homestays
  • Luang Prabang: Khammany Inn, Villa Merry No.1

Five Nights Of Stay: ₹2,500–₹4,000

Eating Well On A Tight Budget

(Image Source: Twitter/@taymoork2)
Lao food is light, fresh and wonderfully cheap.

Must-try meals:

  • Sticky rice and grilled pork for about ₹120 per meal.
  • Khao Soi noodle soup, a filling and flavourful meal.
  • Beerlao is the national beer which is available at approx ₹60–₹100.

Five-Day Food Budget: ₹1,000–₹1,500

Getting Around Laos Cheaply

(Image Source: Twitter/@roadtoanywhere)
  • Tuk-Tuks: ₹50–₹150 per ride
  • Scooters: ₹550 per day
  • Buses And Minivans: ₹700 intercity
  • Songthaew: ₹10-₹100 for intercity, depending on the distance
  • Laos–China Railway: scenic rides from ₹700

Best Things To Do Under Budget

(Image Source: Twitter/@WTGTravelGuide)
  • Luang Prabang: Kuang Si Falls ₹270 | Mount Phousi sunset ₹50 | Night Market free
  • Vientiane: Pha That Luang ₹50 | Buddha Park ₹100 | COPE Centre free
  • Vang Vieng: Blue Lagoon ₹115 | Tham Phu Kham Cave ₹100 | Viewpoints free

Total Sightseeing: ₹500–₹800

A trip to Laos proves that unforgettable international travel doesn’t need luxury budgets. With golden temples, emerald valleys, river sunsets and smiling locals, Laos delivers a deeply enriching journey at surprisingly low costs.

our passport, your backpack and ₹30,000, that’s all it takes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Laos considered a budget traveler's paradise compared to other Southeast Asian destinations?

Laos is one of Asia's most affordable countries, offering daily survival costs of around ₹1,400–₹1,800. This is cheaper than many Indian hill stations and significantly less than destinations like Thailand or Bali.

What is the estimated total cost for an Indian traveler to visit Laos for a full holiday?

With proper planning, Indian travelers can experience a full international holiday in Laos for under ₹30,000. This budget covers flights, food, accommodation, local transport, and sightseeing.

What are the visa options for Indian citizens traveling to Laos?

Indian passport holders can choose between an e-Visa, costing ₹2,500–₹3,000 online, or a Visa On Arrival at major airports for ₹2,500–₹3,500. The e-Visa is recommended for saving time.

When is the best time to visit Laos for budget travelers?

March and April are ideal for budget travelers as they offer warm weather with balanced crowds. While November to February has the best weather, prices are slightly higher.

How can Indian travelers reach Laos affordably from major Indian cities?

Return flights from Delhi to Vientiane start around ₹10,300, and one-way from Kolkata to Luang Prabang are about ₹11,600. Flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru are often competitive when booked in advance, frequently connecting through hubs like Bangkok.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Budget Traveller Laos Travel From India Budget International Trip
