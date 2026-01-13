ABP Live Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Dream Trip To Laos Under ₹30K From India

Laos is one of Asia's most affordable countries, offering daily survival costs of around ₹1,400–₹1,800. This is cheaper than many Indian hill stations and significantly less than destinations like Thailand or Bali.
If Thailand feels crowded and Bali feels overdone, there’s a quieter, cheaper and more soulful destination waiting for you, Laos. Nestled in the heart of Southeast Asia, this peaceful country offers misty mountains, golden temples, river towns and slow-living charm, all without burning a hole in your wallet.
With the right planning, Indian travellers can enjoy a full international holiday in Laos for under ₹30,000, including flights, food, stays, transport and sightseeing. Welcome to your smartest travel move of the year.
Why Laos Is A Budget Traveller's Paradise
Laos is one of Asia’s most affordable countries, where travellers can survive comfortably on ₹1,400–₹1,800 per day, cheaper than many Indian hill stations.
What makes Laos perfect for budget explorers:
- Dorm stays from ₹200 and cosy guesthouses under ₹700
- Street food meals starting at ₹100
- Transport via tuk-tuks, songthaew, buses and scenic trains at pocket-friendly rates
- Waterfalls, caves and temples with minimal or no entry fees
Best Time To Visit Laos
- Nov–Feb: Best weather, slightly higher prices
- Mar–Apr: Warm, balanced crowds, excellent for budget travellers
- May–Oct: Green landscapes, lowest hotel rates, occasional rain
Pro Tip: March and April offer the best mix of comfort and cost.
How To Reach Laos From India On A Budget
Travellers from Delhi can find return fares to Vientiane starting from around ₹10,300, while those flying from Kolkata can reach Luang Prabang with one-way tickets from approximately ₹11,600.
From Mumbai, popular budget routes connect via Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur or Hanoi, with competitive fares often available when booked in advance. Bengaluru flyers can also take advantage of well-priced connections through Bangkok, Singapore or Ho Chi Minh City, making Laos surprisingly accessible from South India.
Visa For Indians Visiting Laos
Indian passport holders can choose between:
- E-Visa: ₹2,500–₹3,000 (online, quick & easy)
- Visa On Arrival: ₹2,500–₹3,500 at major airports
The e-visa saves time and avoids airport queues.
Where To Stay Without Overspending
- Budget Range: ₹200–₹700 per night
- Vientiane: Dream Home Hostel, Sinnakhone Guesthouse
- Vang Vieng: Chillao Hostel, riverside homestays
- Luang Prabang: Khammany Inn, Villa Merry No.1
Five Nights Of Stay: ₹2,500–₹4,000
Eating Well On A Tight Budget
Lao food is light, fresh and wonderfully cheap.
Must-try meals:
- Sticky rice and grilled pork for about ₹120 per meal.
- Khao Soi noodle soup, a filling and flavourful meal.
- Beerlao is the national beer which is available at approx ₹60–₹100.
Five-Day Food Budget: ₹1,000–₹1,500
Getting Around Laos Cheaply
- Tuk-Tuks: ₹50–₹150 per ride
- Scooters: ₹550 per day
- Buses And Minivans: ₹700 intercity
- Songthaew: ₹10-₹100 for intercity, depending on the distance
- Laos–China Railway: scenic rides from ₹700
Best Things To Do Under Budget
- Luang Prabang: Kuang Si Falls ₹270 | Mount Phousi sunset ₹50 | Night Market free
- Vientiane: Pha That Luang ₹50 | Buddha Park ₹100 | COPE Centre free
- Vang Vieng: Blue Lagoon ₹115 | Tham Phu Kham Cave ₹100 | Viewpoints free
Total Sightseeing: ₹500–₹800
A trip to Laos proves that unforgettable international travel doesn’t need luxury budgets. With golden temples, emerald valleys, river sunsets and smiling locals, Laos delivers a deeply enriching journey at surprisingly low costs.
