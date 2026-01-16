ABP Live Budget Traveller | How To Explore Jodhpur Under ₹8,000 Without Missing The Royal Charm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Jodhpur, famously known as the Blue City, proves that you don’t need a royal-sized budget to experience royal Rajasthan. With its majestic forts, vibrant bazaars, historic stepwells and mouth-watering street food, Jodhpur is a dream destination for budget travellers. If planned smartly, you can explore the city comfortably under ₹8,000 without compromising on experiences. From affordable stays near the Clock Tower to iconic attractions like Mehrangarh Fort and free heritage walks through blue lanes, this guide shows you how to make the most of Jodhpur on a shoestring budget.

Budget Accomodation Options In Jodhpur



(Image Source: Pinterest/CarRentalRajasthan)

Finding affordable accommodation is the key to keeping your Jodhpur trip under budget. The Old City area near the Clock Tower is ideal for budget travellers, offering easy access to major attractions and lively markets. Backpacker hostels such as Zostel, Bob Hostel, HosteLaVie and Hostel Raahi provide clean dorm beds ranging between ₹400 and ₹600 per night. These hostels are perfect for solo travellers and backpackers who want to meet fellow explorers and even split transport costs.

If you prefer private rooms, family-run guesthouses and heritage havelis in Jodhpur offer comfortable stays starting at ₹700 to ₹900 per night. For travellers on an extreme budget, dharamshalas run by temple trusts are available for as low as ₹100 to ₹200, though facilities are basic. Staying for 2–3 nights in budget accommodation typically costs between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000, making it one of the easiest ways to save money while enjoying authentic local hospitality.

Explore The Blue City On A Budget

(Image Source: Pinterest/TMItravel)

Jodhpur is best explored on foot, especially the iconic Blue City lanes. Walking through the narrow, blue-painted streets not only saves money but also lets you experience the city’s true character. Many popular attractions like Sardar Market, Clock Tower and Toorji Ka Jhalra are located close to each other, making walking the most budget-friendly option.

(Image Source: Pinterest/divyankvyas)

For longer distances, auto-rickshaws are widely available and affordable. A short 10–15 minute ride usually costs around ₹40–₹60 if bargained well. Ride-hailing apps can also be used for transparent pricing. For outer attractions such as Mandore Gardens or Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, shared autos or local buses help keep transport costs between ₹500 and ₹1,000 for the entire trip.

Top Attractions To Visit

(Image Source: Pinterest/hopiieeedopieee)

Jodhpur offers several low-cost and free attractions that deliver high cultural value. Mehrangarh Fort, the city’s crown jewel, charges approximately ₹100–₹200 for Indian visitors and is absolutely worth the entry fee for its museums and panoramic views. Nearby, Jaswant Thada features stunning marble architecture with a nominal ticket price of around ₹30–₹50.

(Image Source: Pinterest/travelwithhitman)

Budget travellers should not miss Toorji Ka Jhalra, a beautifully restored stepwell with free entry, or Mandore Gardens, which is also free and showcases impressive royal cenotaphs. Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, located near Mehrangarh Fort, charges a small entry fee and offers scenic walking trails. Exploring Sardar Market and Clock Tower costs nothing and provides an immersive shopping and cultural experience. Entry fees usually stay within ₹1,000–₹1,500 overall.

Budget Food Guide For Jodhpur

(Image Source: Pinterest/bhagi6601)

Food in Jodhpur is both delicious and affordable if you know where to eat. Street food stalls and local eateries serve iconic Rajasthani snacks such as mirchi vada, pyaaz kachori, ghewar and makhaniya lassi for as little as ₹20–₹50 per item. These quick bites are filling and perfect for travellers on the go.

For complete meals, local restaurants offer traditional Rajasthani thalis priced between ₹200 and ₹300. Dal Baati Churma, gatte ki sabzi and ker sangri make for a wholesome and budget-friendly dining experience. Avoid tourist-heavy restaurants near luxury hotels to save money. With smart choices, your food expenses can comfortably stay within ₹1,000–₹1,500 for the entire trip.

(Image Source: Pinterest/sarvjeetsankrit)

A well-planned Jodhpur trip fits neatly into a ₹8,000 budget. Accommodation for three nights in hostels or guesthouses can cost around ₹1,500. Local transport and autos may take up ₹1,000. Food expenses generally stay around ₹1,500 if you focus on street food and thalis. Entry tickets to forts and monuments cost roughly ₹1,000. The remaining amount can be used as a buffer for shopping souvenirs like bandhej dupattas, mojris or handicrafts. With careful planning, you get a rich travel experience without financial stress.