HomeLifestyleSustainable Glam: Tips To Style Lab Grown Diamonds For Daily Elegance

Sustainable Glam: Tips To Style Lab Grown Diamonds For Daily Elegance

Elevate your daily style with sustainable sparkle. Discover how to wear lab-grown diamonds for a timeless, elegant, and eco-conscious look every day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)

(By Aayushi Bacchawa)

In today’s world, everyday fashion is about ease, individuality, and thoughtful choices. As someone who has closely observed the evolution of modern jewellery preferences, the beautiful shift is seen in which people are leaning towards minimalist pieces that carry meaning, comfort, and versatility.

Lab-grown diamonds have carved out a significant niche in this movement. While they hold the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, they offer something more conscious luxury. And when styled well, these stones can be your everyday signature.

Here are a few ways to incorporate lab-grown diamonds into your daily wardrobe without feeling overdone:

1. Don’t Save Diamonds For 'Special':

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

One of the most refreshing changes seen is how people no longer reserve diamonds for grand events. A soft cotton kurta, a linen shirt, or even an oversized blazer can be elevated with the gentle shimmer of lab-grown diamonds. They’re not just for cocktail nights; they’re for coffee runs, client meetings, and slow Sunday walks too.

2. Stick To Clean, Sleek Silhouettes

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

The charm of everyday elegance lies in restraint. Choose delicate studs, slim tennis bracelets, or a dainty pendant necklace. These pieces blend beautifully with both office formals and casual brunch looks. Their understated shine catches the light without shouting for attention.

3. Layer Lightly

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Layering has become a subtle art. Pair a classic lab-grown diamond chain with slightly longer, plain gold or silver chains. This creates depth without bulk. Similarly, stack slim bands mixing a diamond ring with plain metal ones for a look that feels intentional yet relaxed.

4. Balance Your Look

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

If your outfit has a bold print or statement sleeves, opt for simpler jewellery. Conversely, if you’re wearing something monochrome or minimal, feel free to add a bit more sparkle. It’s about maintaining visual balance rather than following a rigid rulebook.

5. Mix Textures And Metals

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Gone are the days when yellow gold couldn’t sit next to platinum or rose gold. Today’s styling encourages mixing metals and textures. A lab-grown diamond set in white gold can complement gold-toned accessories or a leather strap watch, adding dimension to your look.

6. Let One Piece Shine

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

For everyday wear, less is often more. Choose one piece, maybe a pair of diamond climbers or a solitaire ring, and let it be the hero. This approach draws attention to the craftsmanship while keeping the overall look sophisticated.

7. Consider Your Lifestyle

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Choose pieces that suit your rhythm. If you work with your hands a lot, opt for low-set rings or bezel-set studs that won’t snag. If you travel frequently, look for lightweight pieces that are easy to pack and wear without fuss.

Aayushi Bacchawat is CO-Founder of Eclat Diamond

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lab Grown Diamonds Style Diamond Jewel Styling Jewellery For Dailywear
Read more
