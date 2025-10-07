Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sinus, Bronchitis, Or Just A Cold? What Tests Can Tell You This Winter

This winter, instead of living on assumptions, get tested properly so that any respiratory disease can be identified and treated in time, thus leading to recovery and avoiding complications.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(Dr. Sameer Bhati)

Cold winter air signals the arrival of a wretched bout of runny nose, coughing, and congestion. Most believe the condition to be the common cold. Actually, persistent or severe symptoms may be a sign of sinusitis or bronchitis. To treat the condition in a timely manner, it's necessary to identify the two.

Cold Vs. Sinus Infection

An infection caused by a cold that spreads to become viral typically lasts 7 to 10 days. Its signs and symptoms are sneezing, sore throat, low-grade fever, and myalgias. When nasal congestion persists for more than this duration, accompanied by facial pain, facial pressure, thick yellow-to-green nasal discharge or anuria of smell, the doctor should be suspicious of sinusitis. When endoscopy of the nasal passage or a CT scan of the sinuses is able to determine if infection has been spread into sinus cavities.

Cold vs. Bronchitis

Bronchitis occurs in the bronchial tubes of the lungs. A bronchitis and cold bring on coughing intermittently, while chronic cough with mucus, wheezing, chest tightness, and tiredness define bronchitis. A chest X-ray, pulmonary function test, or sputum culture may distinguish bronchitis from pneumonia or any other lung condition.

Why Testing Matters In Winter

Dry winter air, dense smog, and extreme viral infections at this time create a special kind of challenge. The coincidence of symptoms usually confuses patients, leading them to present late or inappropriately on antibiotics Easy blood tests (such as CBC for infection markers), imaging, and swab tests for viral strains (such as influenza) yield certain answers and inform proper treatment.

Protecting Your Health

All care that is preventive is good care. Drink plenty of water, use humidifiers at home in preparation, wear your mask when you go out, and eat nutritious food to keep the immunity level high. If symptoms persist for over 10 days or get aggravated after a few days, or if you've got a high fever and can't breathe, go see a doctor immediately for proper tests.

Dr. Sameer Bhati is a Public Health Expert

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
