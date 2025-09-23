Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleShardiya Navratri 2025: 8 Must-Have Jewellery Picks To Shine At Garba Nights

Shardiya Navratri 2025: 8 Must-Have Jewellery Picks To Shine At Garba Nights

Make a statement at Garba nights with these 8 jewellery picks for Navratri 2025, blending tradition, glamour, and festive charm perfectly.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Navratri is all about vibrant colour, energetic Garba nights, and festive fashion statements. While the outfit the you choose sets the tone, the right jewellery elevates your look to dazzling perfection. From statement earrings to intricately designed chokers, each piece reflects tradition while keeping the contemporary flair. This year, festival-goers are experimenting with bold, unique designs that catch the light with every twirl during Garba dances

Here are 8 must-have jewellery pieces that will transform your Garba nights into a memorable style statement.

ALSO READ: 5 Festive Saree Styling Ideas That Will Make You Stand Out

1. Statement Chandbali Earrings

(Image Source: Pinterest/deccanjewelry)
(Image Source: Pinterest/deccanjewelry)

Chandbali earrings are a timeless choice for Navratri festivities. Their crescent moon shape, often embellished with kundan or pearls, adds elegance while complementing lehengas and chaniya cholis. These earrings are perfect for Garba nights, as they swing gracefully with every dance move. Modern interpretations incorporate vibrant coloured gemstones, reflective glass beads, and intricate metalwork that brings a fusion of contemporary style and traditional charm. Chandbalis are versatile enough to suit both casual puja gatherings and grand Garba events.

2. Kundan Choker Necklace

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

A Kundan choker is the ultimate statement for all those who want to combine grandeur with sophistication. Intricate glass or gemstone inlays sit on a gold and silver base, creating a luxurious ethnic appeal. Chokers elegantly sit on the neck, making them ideal for high-neck blouses or even strapless corset-style blouses. The choker not only enhances your outfit but also reflects the richness of traditional Indian jewellery craftsmanship.

3. Maang Tikka With Pearls

(Image Source: Pinterest/anumerton)
(Image Source: Pinterest/anumerton)

No Navratri look is complete without a maang tikka. Positioned elegantly on the hairline, it draws attention to your eyes and face. Modern designs incorporate floral motifs, kundan stones, and subtle gemstones, which seamlessly blend with ethnic and fusion outfits. Lightweight maang tikkas are perfect for long hours of Garba, ensuring comfort while maintaining a regal charm. For Shardiya Navratri 2025, pearl-studden maang tikkas are trending among those who want to combine grace with a modern aesthetic.

4. Oxidised Silver Bangles

(Image Source: Pinterest/ANJIIQBAL77)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ANJIIQBAL77)

Oxidised silver bangles are both trendy and practical for Garba nights. They have a rustic and antique finish that complements bright and vibrant chaniya cholis, adding depth and contrast to the festive attire. Their lightweigh design allows for layering multiple bangles, while the engraved motifs and mirrorwork reflects light beautifully. Whether stacked on one arm or worn in multiples, these bangles bring a unique, ethnic flair to your Navratri ensemble.

5. Jhumka Earrings

(Image Source: Pinterest/maharanildn)
(Image Source: Pinterest/maharanildn)

Classic jhumka earrings continue to be an all-time favourite for Navratri celebrations. Their bell-shaped design, often adorned with beads, stones, or enamel, swings with every step, creating an enchanting effect under the festive lights. Contemporary jhumkas are lightweight, making them ideal for hours of Garba dancing. These earrings can be paired with almost any outfit, from traditional lehengas to modern fusion skirts. Their timeless appeal ensures that your look remains elegant yet festive.

6. Layered Beaded Necklaces

(Image Source: Pinterest/yashikareddydornala)
(Image Source: Pinterest/yashikareddydornala)

Layered beaded necklaces are perfect for those who want a boho-festive vibe. Combining colourful glass beads, semi-precious stones, and delicate threads, these necklaces add dimension and movement to any outfit. These necklaces are ideal for Garba nights where bold and playful styles are celebrated. Layering allows for mix and match of lengths, colours, and textures.

7. Payal

(Image Source: Pinterest/jitendra72choudhary)
(Image Source: Pinterest/jitendra72choudhary)

Payals or anklets with small bells are a must-have for Garba dancers. Each twirl produces a soft jingling sound that enhances the rhythm of the dance. Traditional silver or oxidised designs with tiny embellishments like beads, gemstones, or charms are now available, which give a modern twist. Beyond aesthetics, payals symbolise feminine grace and add a subtle musical element to your ensemble.

8. Statement Rings With Gemstones

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)
(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

Large, eye-catching rings are perfect for making a bold statement at Garba nights. These rings feature coloured gemstones, kundan work, or intricate silver patterns. Multiple rings on both hands can be layered creatively to enhance your festive style. For Shardiya Navratri 2025, gemstone rings in vibrant hues like emerald, ruby, or sapphire are trending, allowing every Garba-goer to shine effortlessly.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Navratri Jewellery 2025 Garba Night Jewellery
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: ‘Appeal’ or Pressure? Navratri Closure Drive by BJP MLA Under Scrutiny | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: BJP Calls for Meat Ban During Navratri, Opposition Alleges Targeting of Minorities | ABP NEWS
Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget