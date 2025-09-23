Navratri is all about vibrant colour, energetic Garba nights, and festive fashion statements. While the outfit the you choose sets the tone, the right jewellery elevates your look to dazzling perfection. From statement earrings to intricately designed chokers, each piece reflects tradition while keeping the contemporary flair. This year, festival-goers are experimenting with bold, unique designs that catch the light with every twirl during Garba dances

Here are 8 must-have jewellery pieces that will transform your Garba nights into a memorable style statement.

1. Statement Chandbali Earrings

(Image Source: Pinterest/deccanjewelry)

Chandbali earrings are a timeless choice for Navratri festivities. Their crescent moon shape, often embellished with kundan or pearls, adds elegance while complementing lehengas and chaniya cholis. These earrings are perfect for Garba nights, as they swing gracefully with every dance move. Modern interpretations incorporate vibrant coloured gemstones, reflective glass beads, and intricate metalwork that brings a fusion of contemporary style and traditional charm. Chandbalis are versatile enough to suit both casual puja gatherings and grand Garba events.

2. Kundan Choker Necklace

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

A Kundan choker is the ultimate statement for all those who want to combine grandeur with sophistication. Intricate glass or gemstone inlays sit on a gold and silver base, creating a luxurious ethnic appeal. Chokers elegantly sit on the neck, making them ideal for high-neck blouses or even strapless corset-style blouses. The choker not only enhances your outfit but also reflects the richness of traditional Indian jewellery craftsmanship.

3. Maang Tikka With Pearls

(Image Source: Pinterest/anumerton)

No Navratri look is complete without a maang tikka. Positioned elegantly on the hairline, it draws attention to your eyes and face. Modern designs incorporate floral motifs, kundan stones, and subtle gemstones, which seamlessly blend with ethnic and fusion outfits. Lightweight maang tikkas are perfect for long hours of Garba, ensuring comfort while maintaining a regal charm. For Shardiya Navratri 2025, pearl-studden maang tikkas are trending among those who want to combine grace with a modern aesthetic.

4. Oxidised Silver Bangles

(Image Source: Pinterest/ANJIIQBAL77)

Oxidised silver bangles are both trendy and practical for Garba nights. They have a rustic and antique finish that complements bright and vibrant chaniya cholis, adding depth and contrast to the festive attire. Their lightweigh design allows for layering multiple bangles, while the engraved motifs and mirrorwork reflects light beautifully. Whether stacked on one arm or worn in multiples, these bangles bring a unique, ethnic flair to your Navratri ensemble.

5. Jhumka Earrings

(Image Source: Pinterest/maharanildn)

Classic jhumka earrings continue to be an all-time favourite for Navratri celebrations. Their bell-shaped design, often adorned with beads, stones, or enamel, swings with every step, creating an enchanting effect under the festive lights. Contemporary jhumkas are lightweight, making them ideal for hours of Garba dancing. These earrings can be paired with almost any outfit, from traditional lehengas to modern fusion skirts. Their timeless appeal ensures that your look remains elegant yet festive.

6. Layered Beaded Necklaces

(Image Source: Pinterest/yashikareddydornala)

Layered beaded necklaces are perfect for those who want a boho-festive vibe. Combining colourful glass beads, semi-precious stones, and delicate threads, these necklaces add dimension and movement to any outfit. These necklaces are ideal for Garba nights where bold and playful styles are celebrated. Layering allows for mix and match of lengths, colours, and textures.

7. Payal

(Image Source: Pinterest/jitendra72choudhary)

Payals or anklets with small bells are a must-have for Garba dancers. Each twirl produces a soft jingling sound that enhances the rhythm of the dance. Traditional silver or oxidised designs with tiny embellishments like beads, gemstones, or charms are now available, which give a modern twist. Beyond aesthetics, payals symbolise feminine grace and add a subtle musical element to your ensemble.

8. Statement Rings With Gemstones

(Image Source: Pinterest/etsy)

Large, eye-catching rings are perfect for making a bold statement at Garba nights. These rings feature coloured gemstones, kundan work, or intricate silver patterns. Multiple rings on both hands can be layered creatively to enhance your festive style. For Shardiya Navratri 2025, gemstone rings in vibrant hues like emerald, ruby, or sapphire are trending, allowing every Garba-goer to shine effortlessly.