The festive season in India is incomplete without the timeless charm of a saree. Draped in elegance, this six-yard wonder continues to be the ultimate choice for women who want to blend tradition along with style. From choosing the right blouse to pairing it with accessories and experimenting with draping styles, even a simple saree can transform into a fashion statement.

If you want to shine at Diwali parties, Durga Puja gatherings, or wedding festivities, these five saree styling tips will help you make a dazzling impression.

ALSO READ: Fashion Tips For Every Body Shape: 5 Styling Hacks You Need To Try

1. Experimenting With Draping Styles

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Gone are the days when sarees were worn only in the classic drape. Today, experimenting with draping techniques can instantly elevate your festive look. From the elegant Bengali style with wide pleats to the trendy dhoti drape that adds a modern twist, there are endless options. Even the Gujarati seedha pallu drape creates a regal vibe, making it ideal for weddings and Navratri. These draping variations not only highlight your saree’s design differently but also let you reflect your personal style. You can try wearing a belt over your saree for a structured look, or go with a mermaid drape to enhance your curves. With the right draping technique, you can turn even a simple cotton saree into a showstopper piece.

2. Statement Blouses That Speak Volumes

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The blouse is often the highlight of a saree. For festivals, statement blouses can make all the difference. Think backless cholis with tassels, puff sleeves for a vintage charm, cape-style blouses for extra drama, or embroidered blouses with mirror work. Choosing the tight blouse allows you to transform a plain saree into a fashion-forward ensemble. For evening functions, you can opt for sequinned or velvet blouses, while for daytime pujas, pastel or floral-embroidered blouses will be the ideal pick. Matching or contrasting shades both work. It depends on whether you want harmony or a bold statement. With blouses, the key is balance. If your saree is heavily embellished, go for a simple blouse, and if your saree is plain, choose a bold designer blouse.

3. Jewellery That Elevates The Saree Look

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Jewellery can actually make or break your festive saree style. Heavy temple jewellery goes beautifully with Kanjeevaram sarees, while layered kundan necklaces enhance Banarasi drapes. If you're opting for a modern saree look, pair it with minimalistic jewellery like sleek chokers or statement earrings. The trick is to align your jewellery with your saree fabric and blouse style. Don’t forget the power of accessories like maang tikka, waist belts, and bangles, they add that extra festive charm. While styling, always remember that chandbalis go perfectly with silk sarees, while oxidised silver complements cotton and linen sarees.

4. Saree With Modern Accessories

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Traditional meets contemporary when you style your saree with modern accessories. Belts, statement handbags, or even chic brooches can completely change the vibe of your outfit. You can pair your saree with a sleek metallic waist belt. It will add definition to your waist and give you a sophisticated, structured appearance. Clutches or potli bags with embroidery and beadwork complete your festive look with finesse. You can also experiment with footwear like stilettos and ethnic juttis that add glamour along with comfort and style. Mixing contemporary pieces with traditional sarees creates a fusion that resonates perfectly with today’s festive fashion trends.

5. Play With Fabrics And Colours

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The choice of fabri and colour is just as important as styling. For regal evening look, silk sarees in jewel tones like emerald green, royal blue, or deep maroon always work. For daytime festivities, lighter fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or linen in pastel shades are refreshing and elegant. Contemporary shades like wine, silver, and blush pink are also making their mark this season. Pairing contrasting colours in blouse and saree combinations is another way to stand out. A well-chosen colour palette ensures your saree not only looks good but also radiates festive energy.