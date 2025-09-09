Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 6 Traditional Dance Forms That Define Navratri Celebrations

Sharad Navratri 2025 brings nine nights of devotion, traditions, and dance that reflect the spirit of faith and celebration. Know about the traditional dance forms performed during this festival.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant festivals in India, which is celebrated with great fervour. This year, it will begin on September 22 and will conclude on October 2, dedicating nine days of faith and cultural celebrations throughout the country. The celebration, which is about Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, captures the spirit of strength, wisdom, and prosperity. 

The celebration of this divine festival mostly includes worshipping of deity, prayers, and visits to pandals, while dance accentuates the whole occasion with a unique rhythm. From Gujarat to Bengal, all parts of the country celebrate Navratri through ancient dance forms that combine worship with aesthetics. These dances are more than mere entertainment; these are offerings of devotion, power, and thanksgiving to the deity.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: The Nine Colours Of Navratri And Their Sacred Meanings

Traditional Dance Forms, Performed During Navratri

Dhunuchi Naach

(Image Source: Pinterest/ hs1072365)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ hs1072365)

In West Bengal, the Dhunuchi Naach is an intergral part of Durga Puja. Devotees dance with earthen bowls containing lighted incense, swaying to the thumping beats of the dhak. The performer, usually holding the bowl in hands, on the forehead, or even between the teeth, is a sight to behold. Competitions are also hosted in many such communities, making this devotional practice a colourful cultural event.

Garba

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

From Gujarat comes Garba, the most iconic dance of Navratri. Men and women form circles around the diety, moving gracefully with rhythmic claps and footwork. Dressed in colourful attire, dancers create an atmosphere of energy, joy, and devotion, embodying the spirit of togetherness.

Dandiya

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Another Gujarat highlight is Dandiya, in which dancers dance using adorned sticks termed 'dandiyas'. The partners strike their sticks in time with the rhythms of folk music and thereby mirror the light-hearted connection between Lord Krishna and the Gopis. The dance infuses Navratri evenings with highly contagious vibrancy and celebrations.

Garbi

In Gujarat's Kutch, women dance Garbi, balancing earthen vessels illuminated by diyas on their heads. With every rhythmic step they take, the lamp represents light vanquishing evil. This dance beautifully harmonises devotion, discipline, and art.

Ras Leela

In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, Ras Leela takes centre stage. Performers depict the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna through expressive movements and storytelling. The dance blends art and devotion, filling the atmosphere with divine romance and spiritual beauty.

Bhavai

(Image Source: Pinterest/ traveldotearth)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ traveldotearth)

From Rajasthan, Bhavai showcases unmatched skill and endurance. Women balance multiple brass pitchers on their heads while performing graceful movements to folk music. This challenging dance is often seen during Navratri as a tribute to strength and resilience in devotion.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Traditional Dance Forms Dance Forms Performed During Navratri Navratri Special Dance Forms
