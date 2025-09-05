National Nutrition Week 2025: How Lack Of Micronutrients Impact Your Wellbeing

(By Dr. Atul Sharma)

Micronutrients are required in smaller quantities, but their impact on your health is mighty. By making conscious choices to include these in your regular health regimen, you’re taking a step towards a vibrant and energetic life. Befriending micronutrients will help you combat fatigue, lack of energy, brain fog, frequent aches and illnesses to unlock a healthier you.

Vitamin and mineral supplements provide a healthy dose of essential micronutrients that boost overall health. Theses supplements are meant to support, not replace a balanced diet, helping bridge nutritional gaps when food/dietary alterations alone fall short in meeting your body’s nutritional needs.

During the ongoing National Nutrition Week, which began from September 01 and will conclude on September 07, take charge of your health by making informed food choices and consuming essentials supplements regularly and wisely to support your nutritional requirements.

What Are Micronutrients?

Micronutrients are essential vitamins and minerals that the body requires in optimal amounts basis individual dietary requirements. These support healthy bodily functions. Unlike macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), which provide energy, micronutrients play crucial roles in various physiological processes, such as immune function, enzyme activity, hormone production, and cell growth. Deficiency of these micronutrients can have significant consequences for overall health.

Examples Of Key Micronutrients

Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, B vitamins (such as B12 and folate), iron, zinc, iodine, selenium, and calcium. Each micronutrient has a specific role. For instance, Vitamin C is vital for immune function and collagen synthesis, while Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. Iron is crucial for oxygen transport in the blood, and zinc supports immune function and wound healing.

The Importance Of Micronutrients In A Balanced Diet

Micronutrients are fundamental for maintaining optimal health and preventing chronic diseases. Micronutrients support the body's natural defences, ensuring a robust immune response to infections. They also contribute to energy production, cognitive function, and the maintenance of healthy skin, hair, and nails. A diet rich in diverse micronutrients is essential for overall wellbeing.

The Consequences Of Micronutrient Deficiencies

Deficiency in one or more micronutrients can lead to a range of health problems, including:

Iron deficiency: Anaemia, fatigue, and impaired cognitive function

Anaemia, fatigue, and impaired cognitive function Vitamin D deficiency: Weakened bones, increased risk of fractures, and compromised immune function

Weakened bones, increased risk of fractures, and compromised immune function Iodine deficiency: Thyroid problems

Thyroid problems Vitamin C deficiency: Scurvy, characterized by fatigue, bleeding gums, and impaired wound healing

Scurvy, characterized by fatigue, bleeding gums, and impaired wound healing Prolonged micronutrient deficiencies: Increased risk of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer

Replenishing Micronutrient Levels: Diet And Supplementation

There are several ways to replenish micronutrient levels and prevent deficiencies:

Prioritise a well-balanced diet: Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This is the cornerstone of micronutrient sufficiency

Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This is the cornerstone of micronutrient sufficiency Consider vitamins and supplements: In some cases, dietary intake alone may not be enough. Multivitamins can provide a broad spectrum of micronutrients, while individual supplements can target specific deficiencies. However, it's important to understand that these supplements cannot be a replacement of a balanced and nutritious diet

In some cases, dietary intake alone may not be enough. Multivitamins can provide a broad spectrum of micronutrients, while individual supplements can target specific deficiencies. However, it's important to understand that these supplements cannot be a replacement of a balanced and nutritious diet Consult a healthcare professional: Consulting with a healthcare professional is recommended to determine the appropriate dosage and ensure that supplementation is safe and effective.

The author, Dr. Atul Sharma, is a Sr. Scientist, at Haleon ISC (Medical & Scientific Affairs – Wellness).

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

