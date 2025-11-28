Work-Life Balance For Women: The Family Role No One Talks About

{By: Dr Mitul Gupta}

Today, work-life balance is a widely discussed topic in both at corporates and within families. This is especially true for the modern working woman, who often faces unique challenges. In fact, a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) across 700-odd districts in the country found that women respondents in just 32% of these districts felt they were able to achieve work-life balance. As healthcare professionals, dedicated towards maintaining the overall wellbeing of new mothers and their babies, we know the importance of work-life balance, especially for new moms juggling both professional and baby care responsibilities. The true support they need is from families and extended networks.

ALSO READ: Why Patanjali’s Holistic Healing Is Becoming A Preferred Choice For Complete Wellness

Shared Responsibilities At Home

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Shared care and household responsibility is one of the most effective methods of supporting working mothers. Extended family, partners and parents can play an instrumental when they take active responsibilities in taking care of the child, preparing meals and other day-to-day chores. In cases where these roles are shared fairly, mothers can get the space to rest, heal and concentrate on their career development devoid of guilt and burnout.

Emotional Support

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

A Supportive family is also about offering emotional empathy. Listening, acknowledging her struggles and offering reassurance can reduce the mental and emotional burden significantly that many working women experience. Families should have open communication, support mothers and encourage them to express their needs and thoughts without the fear of any guilt or judgement.

The Network Effect Of Community

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Support systems are not limited to immediate family. The circle of care extends to friends, neighbors and community groups. These relationships are enough to remind working mothers that they are not alone in their journey whether it is an occasional childcare support or sharing experiences. Wellness groups, or parenting communities can provide a safe space where mothers can share theirs learning and empathize with each other . Such networks enable women to share narratives, seek advice and build strength with common experiences.

Making Maternal Health And Well-Being A Priority

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The physical and mental health of a mother is at the crossroads of her capacity to care for the family and work. Families must make her well-being their priorities and provide her with sufficient rest, nutrition, and emotional care. It is important to note the symptoms of postpartum depression, anxiety, or burnout and provide care as early as possible. By building an environment where mental health can be freely discussed, the stigma can be lessened, enabling mothers to get the right assistance in time.

A Work-Life Life Harmony

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

For modern mothers, work and home are no longer two opposing realms, they are two parts of the same day-to-day life. Families can assist in encouraging harmony instead of existence in a perfect balance. Her time in the office is respected with minimal distraction. She, as a professional and a caregiver should be valued and understood with mutual respect.



Families, friends, and communities are brought together to share the burden of responsibility and emotional care, and they establish environments in which mothers can flourish: at work, at home, and within. After all, work-life balance is not about perfection. It is concerning collaboration, compassion, and shared power. And through the support system, any woman will be able to discover her rhythm - and actually flourish.

The author, Dr Mitul Gupta, is a Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecologist, at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.