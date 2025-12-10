(By Dr. Archika Didi)

Anger management is one of the key concerns of every individual. In a time, where outburst of emotion usually gets channelised in the form of anger has raised concern. Anger often feels like a sudden storm. It is usually the result of a "crowded temple" within the mind, a buildup of overthinking (vṛtti) and unmet expectations (tr̥ṣṇā). When the mind is filled with the noise of what "should be," the body’s stress response is triggered, leaving us feeling trapped in a cage of our own making.

ALSO READ: Simple Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Your Risk Of Kidney Disease

However, we can use simple meditative techniques to regulate our emotional temperature. We do not need to suppress anger; we simply need to adopt the right way to channelize it and ooze it out without affecting others and ourselves.

Here are scientifically grounded techniques based on the 'Experiment of Stillness' to help manage anger and reduce stress.

1. The Breath Bridge: Returning To Safety

When anger strikes, the body enters a state of fight-or-flight. The most immediate way to signal safety to the nervous system is through the breath. In yogic philosophy, this practice leads to samatvam, an evenness of mind where emotions lose their sharp edges.

Technique: When you feel your temperature rise, place one hand on your chest.

Action: Breathe in consciously for four counts and exhale for four counts.

Result: This acts as a bridge between reaction and response. It interrupts the neural loop of anger, reminding the body that it is safe and allowing the "chaos" in the mind to settle so the confusion can clear.

2. Witnessing The "Thought Ledger"

When we are angry, our mind starts creating a narrative. The key focus is to convince our mind that we are thinking in the right direction. We tell ourselves, "They disrespected me" or "This isn't fair." As the text notes, "A single idea, repeated enough times, becomes belief." To break this cycle, we must create distance between the thinker and the thought.

Technique: Instead of voicing your anger, mentally write it down in a "Thought Ledger."

Action: Observe the angry thought as a "passer-by" on the street. Do not censor it, but do not become it.

Result: This practice of non-judgmental observation reduces the power of the emotion. You realize that you are not the anger; you are the sky witnessing the passing storm.

3. Realigning Bhāvana (Thought Replacement)

The concept of bhāvana suggests that whatever emotion we rehearse, we amplify. If we rehearse grievance, we live in anger. To rewire the brain (neuroplasticity), we must consciously feed the mind a different input.

Technique: When an angry thought spins, consciously replace it with a healing sentence.

Examples: "I choose calm over control" or "Everything I need arrives in its time."

Result: This is not about ignoring reality, but about training the mind. Over time, new neural pathways form that favor calm over chaos.

Dr. Archika Didi is the Phd in Meditation, Vice Chairperson of Vishwa Jagriti Mission

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator