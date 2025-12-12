Looking Back 2025: How Global Travel Was Redefined By Experiential, Safe, And AI-Driven Tourism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







2025 was a defining year for global tourism, as travellers sought experiences that were both safe and memorable. After years of disruptions, crowd anxiety, last-minute cancellations, and visa uncertainties, people wanted more than a holiday, they craved confidence and certainty. Clear policies, trusted operators, flexible bookings, and real human support emerged as key factors shaping travel choices worldwide.

“The year’s most defining shift was a mindset where travel became ‘feel-good and feel-safe.’ Across the world, travellers started chasing confidence as much as excitement. After years of disruptions, crowd anxiety, visa unpredictability, last-minute cancellations, and endless online noise, people didn’t just want a holiday but they wanted certainty. Clear policies, trusted operators, better planning, flexible changes, and real human support became decisive,” explained Ravi Gosain, President of Indian Association Of Tour Operators.

Indian Travellers Lead The Way In Experiential Journeys

In 2025, Indian travellers increasingly sought frequent, meaningful, and curated experiences. They were no longer content with ticking landmarks; instead, journeys became about collecting moments, Northern Lights, cherry blossoms, luxury trains, food trails, or family reunions.

“Indian travellers in 2025 became more frequent, more experiential, and more willing to spend, but also more deliberate. Many weren’t travelling just to see a place; they were travelling to collect moments like Northern Lights, cherry blossoms, concerts, sporting events, food trails, luxury trains, curated wildlife, or meaningful family reunions. The itinerary became less about ticking landmarks and more about building a story worth telling,” Gosain added.

At the same time, sustainability and wellness became central to travel decisions. “Sustainability is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ headline; it is increasingly visible in choices around stays, transport, waste management, crowd control, and community-led experiences,” he noted. India, in particular, leveraged its unmatched advantage in spiritual and wellness tourism, blending pilgrimage, nature, and holistic wellbeing to attract global travellers.

Lesser-Known Destinations And Cultural Depth Take Centre Stage

Global trends also influenced India uniquely. Overcrowding at iconic locations encouraged travellers to seek quieter towns, heritage-rich areas, and nature-led escapes. Indian travellers personalised experiences further through hyper-local culture, artisanal shopping, and food-focused micro-itineraries.

“Overcrowding at iconic spots is influencing travellers to explore lesser-known destinations. In 2025, many opted for quieter towns, nature-led escapes, and heritage-rich locales that offer cleaner environments and authentic experiences,” said Rikant Pittie, CEO, and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip. He added, “Indians were even more willing than global peers to spend on unique experiences and premium purchases that felt personally meaningful. Globally, wellness was a major theme, but India expressed it through spiritual luxury, combining retreats, rituals, and nature-led healing. Similarly, while sustainable travel grew everywhere, Indians uniquely favoured less-crowded heritage towns and community-run stays. Overall, India blended global trends with cultural depth and value-driven decision-making.”

A Sneak Peek Into 2026: AI-Powered Travel On The Rise

Looking ahead, technology is set to redefine the travel experience.

“One bold prediction for 2026 is the mainstream rise of ‘AI-powered travel orchestration,’ where trips will adapt in real time based on a traveller’s mood, biometric signals, and shifting weather or crowd patterns. 2026 will see emotion-aware AI, predictive routing, and dynamic rebooking become normal features. This means itineraries will no longer be fixed, and travellers will experience fluid, moment-by-moment journeys curated automatically. The surprise will be how quickly Indians adopt this, using AI to discover lesser-known spots, avoid peak congestion, and personalise every hour of a trip. Travel will become smarter, calmer, and more intuitive,” Pittie revealed.

With 2025 laying the groundwork, travellers are increasingly seeking confidence, meaningful moments, and personal transformation, while India continues to leverage its cultural richness, wellness offerings, and lesser-known gems. The stage is set for a tourism revolution that balances experience, safety, and technology like never before.