Long Weekends In January 2026: Full Holiday Calendar And Breaks To Plan Your New Year

HomeLifestyleLong Weekends In January 2026: Full Holiday Calendar And Breaks To Plan Your New Year

Planning your New Year already? Check the complete list of January 2026 holidays and long weekends that could help you enjoy extended breaks with family and travel.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 05:54 PM (IST)

As the countdown to the New Year begins, excitement is building not just for celebrations but also for a packed holiday calendar waiting in January 2026. With several public holidays, cultural festivals and national observances lined up from the very first week of the month, employees, students and families are already eyeing their planners for possible long weekends and short getaways. From welcoming 2026 with New Year’s Day to closing the month with Republic Day, January promises multiple opportunities to pause, recharge and spend quality time with loved ones.

Why January 2026 Is Ideal For Long Weekends

January has always been known for its festive energy, and 2026 continues the tradition. With major celebrations such as Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, along with regional observances and regular weekend offs, the month presents several chances to convert routine holidays into extended breaks. Schools will also observe the customary second Saturday holiday along with Sundays, adding to the number of off-days available for families planning travel or gatherings.

Complete List Of Key Holidays in January 2026

  • January 1: New Year’s Day
  • January 2: New Year Celebration / Mannam Jayanti
  • January 3: Hazrat Ali’s Birthday
  • January 12: Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti
  • January 14: Makar Sankranti
  • January 15: Uttarayan Punyakaal / Pongal / Maghe Sankranti / Makar Sankranti
  • January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day
  • January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal
  • January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Basant Panchami
  • January 26: Republic Day

In addition to these dates, all Sundays and the second Saturday of the month will remain regular weekly holidays for schools and many offices.

How These Holidays Create Perfect Breaks

With several festivals falling close to weekends and mid-week holidays offering scope for extended leave, January 2026 shapes up as an excellent month for short trips, family reunions and personal downtime. Many professionals are expected to strategically combine these dates with leave to create longer vacations without exhausting their annual holiday quota.

[Disclaimer: Holidays are subject to variation across states, institutions and private organisations. Readers are strongly encouraged to cross-check the final list with official government circulars or their respective workplace and school announcements before making travel or event plans.]

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
India News Lifestyle Travel Planning New Year 2026 Holidays 2026 Government Holidays 2026 List
