Lebanese Cuisine Beyond Shawarma: 5 Exotic Food Options To Try

(By Mandeep Singh)

When you think of Lebanese food, Shawarma is usually the first thing that comes to mind. Its popularity is undeniable tender meat, fragrant spices, and the comfort of warm bread. But Lebanese cuisine goes far beyond this iconic dish, offering a variety of wholesome, flavourful, and nutrient-rich preparations.

Here are five must-try picks that showcase the depth of Lebanese flavours:

Shawarma Wrap With A Twist

A Lebanese favourite, Shawarma is more than just meat in a wrap. Succulent slices are tucked into soft Khubz bread, layered with fresh veggies, and drizzled with nutty tahini. The result is a balance of smoky, creamy, and tangy notes that make every bite satisfying.

Kibbi Kebab

One of the most traditional Lebanese delicacies, Kibbi is celebrated for its unique texture and flavour. It combines shredded chicken inside and minced chicken on the outside juicy on the inside, perfectly seasoned on the outside. A kebab that is hearty, wholesome, and true to its Middle Eastern roots.

Hummus

Hummus is not just a dip; it’s a staple of Lebanese dining. Creamy, smooth, and drizzled generously with olive oil, it’s a high-protein dish made from chickpeas that works as a side, spread, or even a snack on its own.

Falafel

Crunchy on the outside, soft and flavourful on the inside, falafel is a timeless Lebanese classic. These chickpea cutlets are fried to perfection, making them light yet indulgent.

Grilled Chicken

Slow-grilled without oil or butter, this protein-rich dish stays juicy and tender. Healthy yet delicious, it’s proof that mindful eating can also be flavourful.

From creamy dips and crunchy cutlets to slow-grilled meats, Lebanese cuisine celebrates balance hearty yet healthy, simple yet exotic. It’s a culinary journey that goes far beyond Shawarma, offering something to delight every palate.

Mandeep Singh is the Managing Director of Arabian Delites