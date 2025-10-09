Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 Easy And Beautiful Hairstyle Ideas For Graceful Puja Look

This Karwa Chauth, try these easy and beautiful hairstyle ideas, from buns with gajra to fishtail braids, to complete your festive look for the puja.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth is the festival that celebrates love, devotion, and togetherness. This festival is not just about fasting and rituals but also about embracing tradition with grace. As women get ready in stunning ethnic outfits and jewellery for the evening puja, the right hairstyle can add that final touch of elegance to the festive look.

From timeless buns to trendy braids, here are five easy and beautiful hairstyle ideas to try this Karwa Chauth for a perfect traditional makeover.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: Beautiful Mehndi Design Ideas To Try On This Auspicious Day

Bun Hairstyle With Gajra

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

A classic and evergreen choice, the bun with a gajra never goes out of style. Tie your hair in a neat bun and wrap a fresh gajra around it to exude elegance and charm. This traditional hairstyle perfectly complements sarees and lehengas, adding a divine touch to your Karwa Chauth look. This hairstyle is perfect for newly married women observing the fast for the first time.

Half Updo

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

A half-updo hairstyle is a versatile option that suits both traditional and Indo-western outfits. It’s quick, easy, and effortlessly chic. Whether you leave your hair straight, wavy, or curled, this hairstyle gives a soft, glamorous touch to your Karwa Chauth look.

Fish Braids

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

If you want to make a statement, a fishtail braid is the perfect choice. This intricate yet easy-to-create hairstyle adds a fashionable twist to your festive attire. It not only looks sophisticated but also keeps your hair neatly styled throughout the celebration.

Straight Hair

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Sometimes simplicity is the key to elegance. Straightening your hair gives you a sleek and polished appearance that pairs beautifully with ornate traditional outfits. This minimal yet refined hairstyle can instantly elevate your Karwa Chauth look with effortless grace.

Gajra In Braids

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

For those who prefer braids over buns, styling them with a gajra is a beautiful option. Whether you go for a simple braid or a French braid, wrapping a gajra around every curve or pinning it delicately on top creates a graceful South Indian-inspired look, perfect for the festive vibe.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
Embed widget