Is Your Screen Routine Ruining Your Vision? Easy Eye-Safe Rituals For Busy Professionals

(By Dr. Neeraj Sanduja)

In today’s digital-first work culture, screen time is no longer measured in hours, it’s an all-day habit. While laptops, phones, and tablets help us stay productive, they also expose our eyes to constant strain. Digital Eye Strain, or Computer Vision Syndrome, is now one of the most common complaints among working professionals, causing symptoms like dryness, headaches, blurred vision, and burning sensations. The good news? A few simple, science-backed habits can protect your eyes without disrupting your workflow.

Reset Your Eyes With The 20-20-20 Rule

Start with the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This quick reset relaxes your eye muscles and prevents fatigue from continuous near work. Pair this with conscious blinking, screen users blink up to 60% less frequently, which leads to dryness. A habit as simple as “blink breaks” during emails or meetings can make a big difference.

Fine-Tune Your Workspace Ergonomics

Next, adjust your workspace ergonomics. Your screen should be at arm’s length and positioned slightly below eye level, reducing strain on both your eyes and neck. Avoid harsh overhead lighting and consider using an anti-glare screen or matte screen protector to cut reflections. If your job requires long hours on devices, blue-light filtering glasses or built-in night modes can help reduce the sensation of glare, especially in dim environments.

Support Your Eyes With Hydration And Humidity

Hydration and indoor humidity matter more than most people realize. Keep a bottle of water nearby and, if possible, use a humidifier to combat the drying effects of air conditioning. For those who wear contact lenses, consider alternating with glasses during long digital days to give your eyes a break.

Know When To Seek Professional Help

Finally, don’t ignore persistent symptoms. If you experience ongoing eye strain, redness, or fluctuating vision, it may be time for a comprehensive eye exam. Conditions like uncorrected refractive errors or dry eye syndrome can worsen with heavy screen use, but are easily treated once identified.

Dr. Neeraj Sanduja is MBBS, MS, Ophthalmologist, and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

