The Food- Sleep Connection: What Children Should Eat For Restful Sleep

The evening hours can often be the most difficult part of the day for parents and children alike. While tight and consistent bedtime routines certainly help to alleviate the negative effects of bedtime battles, an often overlooked factor in achieving quality sleep is nutrition. Sleep is essential for growth and development, and the foods children eat have a surprising impact on sleep quality. Research indicates that approximately 25% of school-aged children experience disturbed sleep, sometimes with and sometimes without conditions like sleep apnea. Fortunately, addressing the impact nutrition has on sleep is a relatively simple solution.

The Role Of Neurotransmitters And Tryptophan

Sleep is significantly affected by the body’s production of key sleep neurotransmitters: serotonin and melatonin. The production of these neurotransmitters requires the body to have a sufficient amount of a specific amino acid called tryptophan. However, tryptophan doesn’t easily pass the blood-brain barrier.

This can be improved with a diet that includes fewer simple carbohydrates. A well-balanced diet can help with the production of insulin, which in turn helps transport tryptophan to the brain. This highlights why drinking warm milk before bed is often advised. The complex sugars in milk help carry tryptophan, an amino acid for which dairy is a particularly abundant source.

Beneficial Foods For Sleep

To further promote restful sleep, foods that contain magnesium and potassium should be added to children's diets, as both minerals help muscles relax. Bananas are considered a “superfood” because they are rich in both magnesium and potassium and also contain tryptophan. Cherries, and more specifically, tart cherry juice, are another excellent food source. Cherries contain naturally high levels of melatonin, which is rare for a food source. In fact, a National

Institutes of Health (NIH) study published in 2025 showed that consuming tart cherry juice increases sleep duration and enhances sleep efficiency. Almonds, walnuts, and whole-grain oats are also beneficial, as they have a lower glycemic index and release energy more steadily, avoiding the blood sugar spikes that disrupt sleep.

Foods To Avoid

On the other hand, some foods should be avoided close to bedtime. High-sugar diets are, in effect, sleep thieves. They are statistically associated with sleep that is more fragmented and with lesser amounts of deep “slow-wave” sleep. Moreover, children are more easily awakened because sugary snacks cause a sudden spike and subsequent crash in blood sugar, which can trigger the release of stress hormones and sleep disruptors like cortisol. Additionally, caffeine is a stimulant that should be avoided for several hours before bed. It is often present in sodas, iced teas, and even chocolate.

Ultimately, this emphasizes that the quality of sleep can be greatly enhanced by choosing a healthier bedtime snack, such as a banana, oatmeal, or other low-sugar options. By implementing these simple, nutrition-oriented changes, parents can reduce bedtime conflicts and create a serene atmosphere conducive to restorative sleep for the whole family.

Sowmya C C is MBBS, DNB (Paediatrics), Senior Consultant Paediatrics at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

