International Whale Shark Day 2025: 8 Interesting Facts About These Extant Fish Species

International Whale Shark Day is celebrated annually on August 30 to create awareness regarding the conservation of these magnificent animals who dominate the seas with elegance and serenity. Referred to as the sea's gentle giants, whale sharks possess a unique position in oceanic biodiversity. Even though they are of enormous size, they are harmless to human beings and attract marine biologists, divers, and nature enthusiasts in equal measure. Unfortunately, their populations are dwindling because of human threats, which is why it is important that they are safeguarded for future generations.

On this day, here are some interesting facts about whale sharks that highlight why they are one of the most amazing marine animals on our planet:

The Largest Fish In The Ocean

Whale sharks hold the title of the world’s largest fish, with some growing up to 62 feet (19 metres) in length and weighing as much as 30 tonnes. To put this in perspective, they can be longer than a school bus. However, many do not live to reach such massive sizes, and most whale sharks observed are around 13 feet (4 metres) long. Their gigantic scale continues to amaze scientists and divers worldwide.

Whale Sharks Are Gentle Giants

In contrast to the majority of sharks, whale sharks can't bite or chew. Instead, they filter plankton and small fish through their gills when they eat. As they feed, their mouths open wider than a metre, and they suck in enormous amounts of water. This peaceful eating style has led them to be affectionately nicknamed 'gentle giants'.

They Can Filter More Than 6,000 Litres Of Water Per Hour

Whale sharks are very effective filter feeders. When they gulp, they are able to filter over 6,000 litres (1,500 gallons) of water per hour. When closing their mouths, the water is filtered through huge gills that serve as a strainer, and only tiny organisms and plankton remain inside.

They Have Thousands Of Tiny Teeth

Surprisingly, whale sharks have around 3,000 tiny teeth, measuring less than an inch in length. Although they don't bite or chew with them, they help the whales eat shrimp, fish, and plankton. Their unusual dental structure is another intriguing aspect, which reminds us of how dissimilar they are to other sharks.

They Even Have Teeth On Their Eyes

One of the interesting facts about whale sharks is that they possess dermal denticles—small tooth-like structures on the eyes. These are a natural protection since whale sharks do not possess eyelids. Researchers think this strange adaptation helps safeguard them against injury as they move through the ocean.

They Are Ovoviviparous Creatures

Whale sharks are ovoviviparous creatures, so their eggs develop inside the mother's body before she gives birth to live offspring. The newborn baby whale shark is approximately 16 to 24 inches in length. One interesting fact is that female whale sharks become sexually mature only at an age of around 30 years, so their process of reproduction is very slow.

Only Few Can Survive To Adulthood

Even though baby whale sharks are quite big at birth, survival is a challenge. Mothers abandon their young to make their own way, and many are caught by orcas, tiger sharks, and great whites. Unfortunately, only an estimated 10% survive to adulthood, which is a factor in their being listed as endangered.

They Live For 70 to 100 Years

For those that manage to survive, whale sharks have a long lifespan of around a century. Their longevity contributes to their mystique, and their conservation efforts are even more crucial. All whale sharks that make it past adulthood play an essential role in the ecosystem of the sea.