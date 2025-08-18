Humidity-Proof Makeup Tips For The Rainy Season

(By Dr. Blossom Kochha)

The monsoon season can be tough on your makeup, with humidity and unexpected downpours risking your look. But don't let these challenges hold you back! With the right products and smart techniques, you can keep your makeup flawless and enjoy a fresh, glowing appearance all day long.

Everyday AM/PM Skincare - Helps Perfect Base

This step will help rejuvenate post-makeup and prepare for makeup

AM:

Cleanse: With a gentle soap-free cleanser.

With a gentle soap-free cleanser. Tone: Use non-alcoholic toners.

Use non-alcoholic toners. Moisturise: With hydrating non-sticky moisturisers.

With hydrating non-sticky moisturisers. Sunscreen: Mineral-based sunscreens for adequate sun protection.

PM:

Cleanse: With a gentle & soap-free cleanser.

With a gentle & soap-free cleanser. Tone: Use alcohol free toners.

Use alcohol free toners. Skin Oil: Calms the skin and helps its rejuvenation.

Calms the skin and helps its rejuvenation. Moisturise: For dry skin, use a suitable night cream. For normal, oily & combination skin types, opt for hydration moisturisers.

Embrace Minimalism:

Use a light base, add eyeliner and mascara, and finish with a pop of colour on your lips.

Foundation Choice:

No heavy foundations are needed, as these can easily melt in monsoon humidity. Choose a hydrating (water-enriched) or matte-finish foundation for better staying power.

Eye Makeup:

Use waterproof eye makeup, as sweat can easily smudge your carefully applied eye makeup, giving you panda eyes in just a minute.

For Lips:

Opt for transfer-proof matte liquid lipsticks. Creamy or glossy lipsticks tend to vanish faster during the rainy season.

Setting Spray Is Must:

A setting spray is essential for keeping your makeup intact. After finishing your makeup, evenly spritz a long-lasting setting spray over your face.

Pro Tip:

To combat greasy skin and open pores, wash your face three times daily with a mild face wash.

Rinse off every trace of soap with warm water, then cold water, and apply a toner.

Even if your skin is well-balanced or slightly dry, consider switching to a lightweight moisturiser formulated for oily skin, as it will feel less cloggy.

The monsoon may bring its surprises, but with the right waterproof products, a light base, and a few strategic touch-ups, your makeup will remain flawless. Embrace the season with confidence and shine radiantly all day long!

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is Pioneer in Aromatherapy, Beauty Expert. She is the founder and chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.