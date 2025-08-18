Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHumidity-Proof Makeup Tips For The Rainy Season

Humidity-Proof Makeup Tips For The Rainy Season

Stay flawless during the rainy season with humidity-proof makeup tips that prevent smudging, fading, and excess shine, keeping your look fresh all day.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Blossom Kochha)

The monsoon season can be tough on your makeup, with humidity and unexpected downpours risking your look. But don't let these challenges hold you back! With the right products and smart techniques, you can keep your makeup flawless and enjoy a fresh, glowing appearance all day long.

Everyday AM/PM Skincare - Helps Perfect Base

This step will help rejuvenate post-makeup and prepare for makeup

AM:

  • Cleanse: With a gentle soap-free cleanser.
  • Tone: Use non-alcoholic toners.
  • Moisturise: With hydrating non-sticky moisturisers.
  • Sunscreen: Mineral-based sunscreens for adequate sun protection.

PM:

  • Cleanse: With a gentle & soap-free cleanser.
  • Tone: Use alcohol free toners.
  • Skin Oil: Calms the skin and helps its rejuvenation.
  • Moisturise: For dry skin, use a suitable night cream. For normal, oily & combination skin types, opt for hydration moisturisers.

Embrace Minimalism:

Use a light base, add eyeliner and mascara, and finish with a pop of colour on your lips.

Foundation Choice:

No heavy foundations are needed, as these can easily melt in monsoon humidity. Choose a hydrating (water-enriched) or matte-finish foundation for better staying power.

Eye Makeup:

Use waterproof eye makeup, as sweat can easily smudge your carefully applied eye makeup, giving you panda eyes in just a minute.

For Lips:

Opt for transfer-proof matte liquid lipsticks. Creamy or glossy lipsticks tend to vanish faster during the rainy season.

Setting Spray Is Must:

A setting spray is essential for keeping your makeup intact. After finishing your makeup, evenly spritz a long-lasting setting spray over your face.

Pro Tip:

  • To combat greasy skin and open pores, wash your face three times daily with a mild face wash.
  • Rinse off every trace of soap with warm water, then cold water, and apply a toner.
  • Even if your skin is well-balanced or slightly dry, consider switching to a lightweight moisturiser formulated for oily skin, as it will feel less cloggy.

The monsoon may bring its surprises, but with the right waterproof products, a light base, and a few strategic touch-ups, your makeup will remain flawless. Embrace the season with confidence and shine radiantly all day long!

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is Pioneer in Aromatherapy, Beauty Expert. She is the founder and chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Published at : 18 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Makeup Hacks Makeup Tips Skincare Tips Monsoon Makeup Hacks
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home
Schools Closed, Streets Flooded, Police On Alert — Life In Mumbai Thrown Out Of Gear
World
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
South Cinema
Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence
Anil Kapoor–Suriya Collab? Here’s What Venky Atluri Really Said
Cities
Army Jawan Returning To Duty In Srinagar Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held
Army Jawan Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held — Video
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget