{By: Dr. Dinesh Zirpe, Director}

In the quiet corners of our hospital wards and bustling OPDs, a silent yet deadly disease continues to claim thousands of lives every year. Viral hepatitis remains one of India’s biggest but least talked about public health threats. According to WHO, over 40 million people in India are currently living with Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C silently affects another 6 to 12 million. Together, these infections claim nearly 1.5 lakh lives every year. And what’s most heart-breaking? Many of these deaths could have been prevented with timely testing, vaccination, and awareness.

It is important to understand that knowledge is your first line of defense—know the A to E of hepatitis: how it spreads, how it presents, and how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.

Hepatitis A: A Short Term Infection That Usually Passes

Hepatitis A is common in areas with poor sanitation, especially during the monsoon. It spreads through contaminated food or water and often causes symptoms like fever, fatigue, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes).

Thankfully, this is not a chronic infection. Most people recover fully within a few weeks, and it rarely causes lasting liver damage. However, for those with pre existing liver conditions, Hepatitis A can be dangerous. Stick to safe drinking water, maintain good hygiene, and get vaccinated, especially if you're travelling to high risk areas or have underlying liver concerns.

Hepatitis B: Often Silent Sometimes Deadly

Hepatitis B is a bloodborne virus. It spreads through unprotected sex, shared needles, or from mother to child at birth. The most alarming part? Many people don’t even know they’re infected until the liver has already taken a hit.

Left untreated, Hepatitis B can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer. But there’s hope —the vaccine is highly effective, and is included in India’s national immunization program. If you’re already infected, don’t panic. With the right care, antiviral medications can control the virus and protect your liver.

Hepatitis C: Quiet And Chronic But Curable

Hepatitis C spreads mainly through unsafe injections, unsterile medical equipment, or blood transfusions before 2002, when universal screening wasn't yet in place.What makes Hepatitis C tricky is its silence it can remain in the body for decades without symptoms, only to cause severe liver damage later on.

But here's the good news. Direct acting antivirals (DAAs) can now cure over 95 percent of Hepatitis C cases. These oral medications are safe, effective, and require just 8 to 12 weeks of treatment in most cases.

Hepatitis D: A Dangerous Co Passenger

Hepatitis D is unique. It cannot infect a person on its own. It only affects those who already have Hepatitis B, and in doing so, makes the disease more severe and harder to treat.

There is no specific antiviral treatment yet for Hepatitis D. However, the Hepatitis B vaccine offers protection from both viruses. This is yet another reason I strongly advocate vaccination for everyone, especially infants and high risk adults.

Hepatitis E: A Waterborne Threat Especially For Pregnant Women

Like Hepatitis A, Hepatitis E spreads through contaminated water. It typically causes an acute short term infection, and most people recover on their own.However, in pregnant women, particularly in the third trimester, it can become life threatening.There’s no widely available vaccine in India yet, but prevention is simple. Drink clean water, maintain food hygiene, and avoid undercooked meat, especially pork.

When To Get Tested: Don’t Wait For Symptoms

One of the most dangerous aspects of hepatitis is how quietly it can damage your liver. While some people may notice fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, or nausea many experience no symptoms at all until the liver is significantly damaged.

That’s why I urge early screening, particularly if you:

Work in healthcare

Are pregnant

Have diabetes

Received a transfusion or organ transplant before 2002

Use injectable drugs or undergo dialysis

A simple blood test can detect most forms of hepatitis. Sometimes, ultrasounds or fibro-scans may be recommended to assess liver health.

Your liver works hard every day; often without you even realizing it. While it quietly handles everything from filtering toxins to supporting digestion, it also needs your care in return. The good news? Hepatitis can often be prevented, treated, or even cured when caught early.

So be kind to your liver:

Stay up to date on vaccines (especially Hepatitis A & B)

Drink clean water

Practice safe sex

Avoid sharing personal items like needles or razors

And if you’re at risk, get tested regularly

The author, Dr. Dinesh Zirpe, is the Director - Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgeon, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]



