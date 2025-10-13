From Streets Of Kolkata To TasteAtlas: India’s Kathi Roll Among Top 10 Wraps In The World

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wraps, Rolls or a burrito, it was a simple idea with endless variations with fillings stuffed inside a bread with a lot of flavours. This simple yet exciting dish has captured the hearts (and stomachs obviously) of food lovers with no boundary. Defined by a flatbread rolled around flavorful fillings like meat, vegetables, or sauces, wraps are celebrated for their convenience, versatility, and bold flavors.

This year, popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas released its much-anticipated list of the world’s top 38 wraps, shining a spotlight on culinary creations from every corner of the globe.

Topping the list is Gyros from Greece, a timeless classic. Thin slices of meat are tucked into soft pita bread, accompanied by creamy tzatziki and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and crisp lettuce. The combination of tender meat, cooling sauce, and vibrant veggies exemplifies why Gyros continues to win fans worldwide.

India proudly claims a spot on this prestigious list with the Kathi Roll from Kolkata, ranking at number six. A beloved street food icon, the Kathi Roll features skewered and roasted kebab meat wrapped in flaky paratha bread. Its origins trace back to Kolkata’s legendary Nizam’s restaurant, where inventive cooks rolled kebabs into parathas to accommodate British officers who preferred not to eat with their hands. Today, this spicy, flavorful, and portable dish continues to be a go-to snack for locals and visitors alike.

Here’s a look at the top 10 wraps around the world according to TasteAtlas:

Gyros, Greece – Thinly sliced meat in pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and lettuce.

– Thinly sliced meat in pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and lettuce. Sangchu Ssam, South Korea – Crisp lettuce leaves hold rice, meat, and condiments like gochujang, ssamjang, or pickled vegetables.

– Crisp lettuce leaves hold rice, meat, and condiments like gochujang, ssamjang, or pickled vegetables. Tantuni, Mersin, Turkey – Tender beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, and spices, wrapped in lavash with a hint of sumac and lemon.

– Tender beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, and spices, wrapped in lavash with a hint of sumac and lemon. Enchiladas Suizas, Mexico – Corn tortillas filled with meat and topped with a rich, creamy milk-based sauce.

– Corn tortillas filled with meat and topped with a rich, creamy milk-based sauce. Carne Asada Burrito, San Diego, USA – Flour tortillas packed with grilled carne asada, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

– Flour tortillas packed with grilled carne asada, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Kathi Roll, Kolkata, India – Roasted kebab meat wrapped in paratha, a perfect fusion of spice, flavor, and portability.

– Roasted kebab meat wrapped in paratha, a perfect fusion of spice, flavor, and portability. Burrito, Mexico – A wheat tortilla stuffed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole, and lettuce, rolled for easy enjoyment.

– A wheat tortilla stuffed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole, and lettuce, rolled for easy enjoyment. Enchiladas, Mexico – Corn tortillas rolled around meat, cheese, or vegetables, baked in chili sauce, and often topped with cheese or sour cream.

– Corn tortillas rolled around meat, cheese, or vegetables, baked in chili sauce, and often topped with cheese or sour cream. Mulita, Mexico – Crispy tortillas layered with grilled meat, cheese, and salsa or guacamole.

– Crispy tortillas layered with grilled meat, cheese, and salsa or guacamole. Enchiladas Mineras, Mexico – Traditional enchiladas filled with onions, cheese, and a rustic stew of carrots and potatoes.

From Mexican enchiladas baked in chili sauce to Korean sangchu ssam wrapped in crisp lettuce, these wraps showcase the creativity of global street food culture. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite on the go or a dish bursting with complex flavors, this list proves that the humble wrap can be elevated into an extraordinary culinary experience.