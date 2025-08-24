Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
5 Everyday Foods That Can Be Harmful If You Reheat Them

5 Everyday Foods That Can Be Harmful If You Reheat Them

Not all foods are safe to reheat. Here are 5 common items that can lose nutrients or turn harmful when reheated, along with safer alternatives.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

It is extremely common to reheat leftovers without a second thought. But did you know that some foods can become toxic or lose essential nutrients when reheated? Improper reheating not only alters taste but also creates harmful compounds that affect health.

Here are five common foods you should think twice about putting in the microwave or on the stove.

1. Rice

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Rice is a staple in most households, but reheating it can actually be very risky. When cooked rice is left at room temperature, it can develop Bacillus cereus. It's a bacteria which thrives even after reheating. Eating such rice may cause various diseases like, food poisoning, diarrhoea, or vomiting. Instead of reheating, it's best to eat freshly cooked rice or refrigerate it immediately. You can also consume the leftover rice cold in salads or stir-fries. While storing, always ensure that you store it in an airtight container and do not leave the freshly cookied rice out for long.

2. Spinach

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Spinach is rice in iron and nitrates. Reheating this vibrant green leaf vegetable can lead to a change in its chemical structure. When heated again, nitrates in spinach may convert into nitrosamines, compounds linked to cancer risk. Reheating also reduces its delicate nutrient profile, making it less beneficial. For maximum health benefits, spinach should be consumed fresh, lightly sauteed, or added raw to smoothies and salads. If you need to store it, make sure that you refrigerate and eat it within 24 hours without reheating.

3. Potatoes

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Many people don't know that even potatoes can become dangerous when reheated improperly. Cooked potatoes left at room temperature encourage the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This bacteria can cause botulism, a serious foodborne illness. Even reheating it in a microwave won't fully kill these bacteria. To enjoy potatoes safely, refrigerate them immediately after cooking. You can also consume them cold in salads. While reheating, avoid doing it in large batches, as uneven heating increases the health risks.

4. Eggs

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Eggs are another everyday food that should not be reheated. Reheating boiled or scrambled eggs can change their protein structure which makes them harder to digest and potentially toxic. If reheated, their texture becomes rubbery and may also release harmful compounds. While opting for eggs, make it a point that you cook only the portion you intent to eat. If you have leftovers, it's best to eat them cold in sandwiches or salads rather than reheating.

5. Chicken

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Chicken is one of the most commonly reheated foods, yet it poses significant risks. The high protein content in chicken changes the structure which leads to digestive issues and possible food poisoning if not heated evenly. Microwaving chicken is particularly unsafe as it often leaves cold spots where bacteria survive. For safety, eat freshly cooked chicken or consume refrigerated leftovers cold in wraps, salads, or sandwiches instead of reheating.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 24 Aug 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
