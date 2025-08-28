Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleDigestive Discomfort? Avoid These Common Foods With Milk To Prevent Stomach Problems

Digestive Discomfort? Avoid These Common Foods With Milk To Prevent Stomach Problems

Milk is rich in essential nutrients, but pairing it with certain foods can cause digestive issues and discomfort. Here’s a list of food items you should avoid consuming with milk for better health.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Milk has long been considered a powerhouse of nutrition, packed with protein, calcium, vitamins, and essential minerals that strengthen the body and support overall health. For generations, it has been a staple in Indian households, often enjoyed on its own or paired with different foods. However, not every food goes well with milk. Certain combinations can do more harm than good, leading to digestive troubles, nutrient imbalance, or even discomfort.

ALSO READ: Managing Diabetes In A Desk Job: Practical Steps For A Stronger, Healthier You

Here are some common foods that you should avoid consuming with milk to maintain optimal digestion and overall well-being:

Citrus Fruits:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and sweet limes do not mix well with milk. The acidic nature of these fruits can curdle milk inside the stomach, often leading to nausea, stomach cramps, or uneasiness. A safe gap of at least two hours is recommended between having fruits and drinking milk.

Curd:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

It is strongly advises to not to pair curd and milk. Whether consumed together or one after the other, this combination can disturb the stomach and trigger digestive issues.

Banana:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

While many believe banana milkshakes are a healthy choice, the combination is actually very heavy on the stomach. It slows down digestion, leaving you feeling bloated, sluggish, and low on energy.

Melon:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Melons have high water content, while milk works as a natural laxative. Taken together, they can upset the digestive balance and lead to gastric problems.

Fish:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Fish is undoubtedly nutritious, but combining it with milk is considered harmful. This mix can cause food poisoning-like symptoms, stomach upset, or even skin problems.

Salted Snacks:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Chips, pretzels, or other salty munchies may satisfy cravings, but pairing them with milk can disturb the body’s electrolyte balance. It can result in bloating, discomfort, and an unsettled stomach.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Milk Food Combinations Foods To Avoid With Milk Milk And Digestion Unhealthy Food Pairings What Not To Eat With Milk Digestive Health Tips
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
World
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Modi’s War’: White House Adviser Blames India For Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter While Trying To Enter J&K's Bandipora
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget