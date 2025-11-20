Smart Winter Laundry Hacks: Easy Ways To Dry Clothes Indoors Without Odor

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleSmart Winter Laundry Hacks: Easy Ways To Dry Clothes Indoors Without Odor

Easy winter laundry hacks to dry clothes faster indoors. Learn simple tips to remove moisture quickly and keep clothes fresh even in cold, low-sunlight days.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Winter often turns a simple household task into a frustrating chore, especially when it comes to drying freshly washed clothes. The cold air, weak sunlight, and lingering moisture slow down the drying process, leaving garments damp for hours. If you’re tired of waiting endlessly for laundry to dry during the chilly season, a few smart indoor hacks can make the job much easier. With the right techniques, you can speed up drying time and keep your clothes smelling fresh, even without stepping outside. Here are some practical winter hacks you can try at home.

Choose A Fixed Indoor Drying Spot

In winter, selecting a specific corner inside the house for drying clothes works best. Pick a place where mild airflow is naturally present, like near a window or an open corner of the room. Install a rod or a strong rope there. Spread out the clothes properly so they don’t stick to each other and receive air from all sides.

Use A Fan For Gentle Air Circulation

Even though fans are rarely used during winter, a slight airflow can significantly speed up the drying process. You can also place a table fan facing the clothes. Running the fan on low speed overnight helps reduce moisture and dries clothes much faster.

Remove Excess Water For Faster Drying

The lesser the water in the fabric, the quicker it dries. If washing by hand, wring the clothes thoroughly to squeeze out excess water. If using a washing machine, run the spin mode twice. This helps remove extra moisture, making the clothes dry more quickly.

Use The Towel-Absorption Trick

Place the wet garment between two dry towels and press it firmly. The towels absorb a good amount of moisture from the clothes. After this, hang the garment on a hanger, it will dry much faster. This method is especially useful for reducing wetness quickly.

Dry Urgent Clothes With A Hair Dryer

If you need to wear a particular outfit immediately and it is still damp, a hair dryer can be your best solution. Blow warm air on collars, sleeves, and edges, these are the areas that take the longest to dry. Within a few minutes, the garment becomes wearable.

Lightly Iron Semi-Dry Clothes

When the clothes are slightly dry but still retain some moisture, turn them inside out and press them lightly with an iron. The heat evaporates the remaining dampness and also prevents foul smell. After ironing, hang the clothes for one to two hours for complete dryness.

Use A Room Heater For Extremely Cold Days

On days when the room is too cold and clothes refuse to dry, a room heater can be very helpful. Close the door, switch on the heater, and hang the clothes at a safe distance. The warm air gradually removes moisture, speeding up the drying process.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
Embed widget