Dussehra 2025 Recipes: Traditional Sweets To Try On This Auspicious Day For A Sweet Celebration

Dussehra 2025 Recipes: Traditional Sweets To Try On This Auspicious Day For A Sweet Celebration

Dussehra celebrations feel incomplete without traditional sweets. From shrikhand to kaju katli, these timeless recipes bring extra joy and sweetness to the festive season.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 2, 2025, across the country with great devotion and enthusiasm. The festival marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan. Beyond its spiritual significance, Dussehra is also a time of togetherness, joy, and indulgence in traditional delicacies that make the celebration even more memorable. Among them, festive sweets hold a special place, offering both nostalgia and delight with every bite.

This year, as you prepare for Vijayadashami, add a touch of sweetness to your celebrations with some of the most cherished Indian desserts. 

Kesar Shrikhand

(Image Source: Pinterest/ tustyrahman)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ tustyrahman)

A true delight from Gujarat and Maharashtra, Kesar Shrikhand is a creamy yoghurt-based dessert infused with saffron and cardamom. Its golden hue, silky texture, and enchanting aroma make it a festive must-have that refreshes the palate while adding richness to the celebration.

Coconut Laddu

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Quick to prepare and delightful to taste, Coconut Laddus bring together the freshness of grated coconut with simple ingredients to create a soft, chewy treat. They are perfect for sharing with loved ones during festive gatherings.

Gulab Jamun

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

No Indian celebration is complete without Gulab Jamun. These deep-fried golden balls soaked in cardamom-flavoured sugar syrup are the epitome of indulgence. Their melt-in-the-mouth texture and irresistible sweetness make them a universal favourite.

Rabdi

(Image Source: Pinterest/ HomeDecoration1995)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ HomeDecoration1995)

Rich, creamy, and layered with flavours, Rabdi is a dessert that feels nothing short of royal. Slow-cooked milk thickened to perfection and flavoured with cardamom and saffron creates a dish that embodies festive grandeur.

Kaju Katli

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Diamond-shaped Kaju Katlis are synonymous with festivals. Prepared with cashew paste and garnished with silver leaf, these sweets are elegant, rich, and often the centerpiece of festive sweet boxes shared among friends and relatives.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Recipes To Try Dussehra 2025 Dussehra 2025 Recipes Vijayadashami Celebration Sweet Recipes For Festivals
