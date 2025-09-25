Dussehra 2025 Recipes: Traditional Sweets To Try On This Auspicious Day For A Sweet Celebration

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 2, 2025, across the country with great devotion and enthusiasm. The festival marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Ram’s victory over Ravan. Beyond its spiritual significance, Dussehra is also a time of togetherness, joy, and indulgence in traditional delicacies that make the celebration even more memorable. Among them, festive sweets hold a special place, offering both nostalgia and delight with every bite.

This year, as you prepare for Vijayadashami, add a touch of sweetness to your celebrations with some of the most cherished Indian desserts.

ALSO READ: 7 Ways To Master The Art Of Fusion Fashion With A Classic Saree

Kesar Shrikhand

(Image Source: Pinterest/ tustyrahman)

A true delight from Gujarat and Maharashtra, Kesar Shrikhand is a creamy yoghurt-based dessert infused with saffron and cardamom. Its golden hue, silky texture, and enchanting aroma make it a festive must-have that refreshes the palate while adding richness to the celebration.

Coconut Laddu

(Image Source: freepik)

Quick to prepare and delightful to taste, Coconut Laddus bring together the freshness of grated coconut with simple ingredients to create a soft, chewy treat. They are perfect for sharing with loved ones during festive gatherings.

Gulab Jamun

(Image Source: Canva)

No Indian celebration is complete without Gulab Jamun. These deep-fried golden balls soaked in cardamom-flavoured sugar syrup are the epitome of indulgence. Their melt-in-the-mouth texture and irresistible sweetness make them a universal favourite.

Rabdi

(Image Source: Pinterest/ HomeDecoration1995)

Rich, creamy, and layered with flavours, Rabdi is a dessert that feels nothing short of royal. Slow-cooked milk thickened to perfection and flavoured with cardamom and saffron creates a dish that embodies festive grandeur.

Kaju Katli

(Image Source: Canva)

Diamond-shaped Kaju Katlis are synonymous with festivals. Prepared with cashew paste and garnished with silver leaf, these sweets are elegant, rich, and often the centerpiece of festive sweet boxes shared among friends and relatives.