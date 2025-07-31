Dry Eye Awareness Month 2025: Know Cause, Symptoms, Management, And All About Dry Eye Disease

(By Dr. Ananya Ganguly)

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that can significantly affect an individual's quality of life. By adopting a proactive approach that includes lifestyle modifications, environmental awareness, and adherence to professional guidance, individuals can mitigate their risk and manage symptoms effectively. Early detection and appropriate treatment are key to maintaining long-term eye health and preserving vision.

On a regular day in the OPD, many people come in with complaints of tired, dry, and itchy eyes. It often feels like there’s no moisture left, almost like a desert in the eyes. This is usually a sign of dry eye disease, where the natural tears that keep the eyes comfortable and clear start to dry up, leading to irritation and blurry vision.

The Causes Behind Dry Eye Disease:

In this digital age, our eyes, once nurtured by the natural rhythm of blinks, now face a relentless barrage of screens. This prolonged focus, devoid of the natural tear-replenishing blinks, leaves them parched and weary, a silent epidemic of dry eyes. (DED) is a growing public health concern affecting quality of life and visual function, with a significant impact.

Dry eye is more common in women than men (due to female hormonal effects on the lacrimal and Meibomian glands and ocular surface) and has an increased prevalence with age.

It has traditionally been classified into 2 categories.

Aqueous Tear Deficiency: This is characterised by inadequate tear production. The predominant causes consist of Sjogren Syndrome (primary or secondary); diseases, inflammation, or dysfunction of the lacrimal gland; obstruction of the lacrimal gland; and systemic drugs.

This is characterised by inadequate tear production. The predominant causes consist of Sjogren Syndrome (primary or secondary); diseases, inflammation, or dysfunction of the lacrimal gland; obstruction of the lacrimal gland; and systemic drugs. Evaporative Dry Eye: This is characterised by increased tear film evaporation and a deficiency in the lipid portion of the tear film. In this case, the quantity of tears produced is normal; however, the quality of tears causes excessive evaporation. This alteration is most frequently caused by meibomian gland dysfunction.

However, most of the patients have a combination of these mechanisms of DED.

Common Symptoms Of Dry Eye Syndrome

The common symptoms of dry eye syndrome may includes:

Burning, itching, or stinging

Blurry vision

Redness

Light sensitivity

Watery eyes

Mucus

Discomfort when reading or using the computer for long periods.

DED is an emerging disease with a significant economic and humanistic burden and needs a strategic approach focusing on preventive measures to effectively tackle it.

A multi-faceted approach, encompassing lifestyle modifications, environmental adaptations, targeted treatments, and patient education, is the need of the hour to prevent this epidemic.

Lifestyle Modifications For Dry Eye Disease:

Prolonged use of computers and smartphones can reduce blink rate. Taking regular breaks (e.g., the 20-20-20 rule—looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes) and actively blinking can help.

Contact lens use is a known risk factor for DED, potentially leading to corneal desensitisation over time.

Getting enough quality sleep is also crucial to manage dry eye symptoms.

Smoking destabilises the tear film and decreases tear production and thus deteriorates DED.

Environmental Factors Led To Dry Eye Disease:

Using a humidifier in low-humid conditions, such as in air-conditioned spaces or aeroplane cabins, can help add moisture to the air, preventing DED.

Protective eyewear can help in protecting the eyes from dust, wind, and other environmental irritants.

Avoiding direct airflow from fans, air conditioners, or car heaters towards the eyes is recommended.

Positioning the computer screen below eye level can help reduce eye strain and tear evaporation.

Dr Ananya Ganguly is Ophthalmologist at Disha Eye Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

