Why Heart Attacks Are Striking Young Indians Under 40? Know Here

(By Dr. M Sudhakar Rao)

Heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths are increasing recently in India. A vast majority of these patients are less than 40 years of age. Most of these heart attacks can be attributed to diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and dyslipidemia — also known as bad cholesterol. However, in some patients, the exact cause of the heart attack remains unknown. A lot of speculation has been placed on the COVID vaccine.

According to two reports published by the ICMR over the last five years, it is clear that the COVID vaccine cannot be directly blamed for the increasing rise in heart attacks.

Reasons For Heart Attacks Under The Age Of 40:

The most common factor is the increasing incidence of smoking among younger males. Smoking can lead to elevated LDL levels, high blood pressure, and is directly linked to plaque rupture, also known as atherosclerosis. It is not only direct smoking—even passive smoking can be harmful. Importantly, stopping smoking can significantly reduce the risk of cardiac arrest or heart attack over time. In fact, after a year of quitting smoking, the incidence of cardiac events begins to decrease.

The next important factor is the role of genetics in the development of heart attacks. In individuals with a premature family history of heart disease—such as parents who have undergone angioplasty or bypass surgery at a young age—genetics may play a significant role. It is important for such individuals to monitor their blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and genetic markers such as lipoprotein(a) and apolipoproteins, which may contribute to the development of atherosclerosis.

Apart from these factors, lifestyle modifications are crucial. Poor lifestyle habits—such as insufficient sleep (less than seven hours per night)—have been associated with the development of cardiovascular disease. Increased stress and sedentary behavior have also been linked to heart attacks. A poor diet, especially one high in saturated fats, can lead to elevated cholesterol levels and cardiovascular diseases.

Vital Health Benchmarks:

It is essential to manage all these risk factors by maintaining optimal health targets:

LDL cholesterol: Less than 100 mg/dL

Less than 100 mg/dL Blood pressure: Less than 130/80 mmHg

Less than 130/80 mmHg Fasting blood sugar: Less than 100 mg/dL

Less than 100 mg/dL HbA1c: Less than 5.7%

Less than 5.7% Body Mass Index (BMI): Less than 24.5

Dr. M Sudhakar Rao is Consultant – Cardiology at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

