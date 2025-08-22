Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleBlending Silver With Gold Jewellery – Dos And Don’ts Of Mixed Metal Styling

Blending Silver With Gold Jewellery – Dos And Don’ts Of Mixed Metal Styling

Blending silver with gold isn’t about following rules or chasing trends, it’s about making choices that feel authentic to you.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Nishit Begwani)

For years, mixing silver and gold jewellery was considered a fashion taboo. But today, fashion has evolved and blending metals is now a trend that adds freshness and individuality to everyday style. When done right, the combination of silver and gold can create a modern, chic look. But like every trend, there are a few dos and don’ts to keep in mind.

ALSO READ: Humidity-Proof Makeup Tips For The Rainy Season

Dos Of Styling Jewellery

  • Start Small: If you’re new to mixing, begin with minimal pieces. A slim silver ring with a delicate gold chain is enough to create balance without overwhelming the look.
  • Find a Common Element: Choose pieces that share a design language, such as similar textures, shapes, or motifs. This creates harmony even when the metals are different.
  • Layer Smartly: Stack a silver bracelet with a gold one, or layer chains of different lengths. Keeping proportions right makes the contrast intentional and stylish.
  • Match with Outfit Tones: Blended jewellery looks best with neutral outfits like white, black, or beige. This allows the metals to stand out without clashing with colours.
  • Use a Dominant Metal: Let either silver or gold lead the look, and use the other as an accent. This keeps the style balanced instead of confusing.

Don’ts To Keep In Mind

  • Avoid Overcrowding: Wearing too many mixed pieces can look messy. Pick 2–3 statement items and let them shine.
  • Don’t Mix Randomly: A heavy gold choker with a casual silver bracelet will clash. Keep the vibe consistent, casual with casual, formal with formal.
  • Skip Low-Quality Finishes: Mixing only works when both metals look polished and well-made. Tarnished pieces can dull the overall impact.
  • Don’t Ignore Balance Around the Face: If you’re wearing gold earrings, avoid pairing them with a chunky silver necklace right under your neckline. Spread the metals across your look for balance.
  • Avoid Mixing Too Many Shades: Stick to classic silver and yellow gold. Adding rose gold, oxidized silver, or colored plating all at once can make the style feel confused.

Jewellery is more than just an accessory, it’s a way of expressing who you are. Blending silver with gold isn’t about following rules or chasing trends, it’s about making choices that feel authentic to you. Every piece you wear tells a story, and when you mix metals thoughtfully, you create a style that is fresh, confident, and uniquely yours.

By Nishit Begwani is the Founder of Touch925

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Jewellery Silver Jewellery Styling Jewellery Gold And Silver Jewellery
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week
Another Delhi School In Dwarka Gets Bomb Threat, Fourth Incident In A Week
World
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
Trump Wins Supreme Court Backing To Cut Nearly $800 Million In Minority, LGBTQ Health Research
World
Imran Khan’s Nephew Allegedly Taken From His Residence In Lahore
Imran Khan’s Nephew Allegedly Taken From His Residence In Lahore
India
Will Delhi-NCR See Stray Dogs Relocated? Supreme Court To Deliver Interim Order Today
Will Delhi-NCR See Stray Dogs Relocated? Supreme Court To Deliver Interim Order Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget